AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Singapore’s iMin Technology raises US$5m to accelerate its global expansion in offering Android-based smart commercial devices.

PRNewswire September 4, 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-based iMin Technology has recently secured US$5 million in Series Pre-A funding led by Yonghua Capital, as the demand for digital commercial devices like point-of-sale terminals, industrial scanners, and self-service kiosks continues to rise globally. Founded in 2018, iMin Technology is dedicated to its brand promise and plans to leverage emerging technologies and opportunities for partners in innovative services.

As part of its commitment to innovation, iMin has introduced the Swan 1 Pro, a cutting-edge point-of-sale device that stands out as one of the most powerful Android cash registers available globally. This remarkable product challenges traditional Windows devices and aims to revolutionize the industry with its advanced features and performance capabilities.

iMin Desktop POS - Swan 1 Pro (PRNewsfoto/iMin Technology Pte Ltd)

Aimin Hu, the Founder and CEO of iMin, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with new investors to bring smart commercial devices to small businesses worldwide. Despite the uncertain global economic outlook, he highlighted the untapped potential stemming from IoT developments.

In addition to its hardware innovations, iMin Technology has also launched the iMinKit Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform. This platform caters to various business partners, ranging from food delivery services to digital payment platforms and SaaS companies in the F&B and retail sectors.

“In the post-pandemic era, the global market has swiftly embraced digital transformation. The evolution of business operations and consumer transaction methods has unlocked vast opportunities for commercial smart hardware on a global scale. We are highly confident in the iMin team’s extensive experience in R&D, manufacturing, and business development. Since its inception, the company has grown rapidly, gradually establishing stable customer relationships, and building significant market influence. We anticipate that, with its product strength and global business expansion capabilities, iMin will emerge as a leading enterprise in the global smart commercial equipment sector,” Mr. Hong Yixiu, partner at Yonghua Capital.

About iMin Technology

iMin is a service provider that focuses mainly on the field of business intelligence, bringing IoT and cloud service to the business sector. iMin develops and provides a wide range of intelligent commercial hardware solutions which help businesses to run more cost effectively. With the mission of using technology to help businesses grow, iMin aims to become the world’s leading intelligent commercial hardware provider.

For further information, visit www.imin.com, iMin LinkedIn profile or contact [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/singapores-imin-technology-raises-us5m-to-accelerate-its-global-expansion-in-offering-android-based-smart-commercial-devices-301916628.html

SOURCE iMin Technology Pte Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.