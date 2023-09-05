LABASIA 2023: PIONEERING SCIENTIFIC INNOVATION, CULTIVATING PARTNERSHIPS, AND INTELLECTUAL EXCHANGE

Connecting Innovators, Exploring Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LabAsia 2023, the region’s premier international laboratory equipment and instrumentation exhibition and conference, is set to open its doors once again, showcasing the latest breakthroughs and technological advancements in the field of laboratory sciences. This highly anticipated event will take place from 10 – 12 October 2023 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Malaysia, bringing together leading experts, researchers, and professionals from around the world.

The 8th edition of the Malaysia International Scientific Instruments and Laboratory Equipment Exhibition and Conference is proudly organised by Informa Markets Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Institut Kimia Malaysia (IKM). This year, the event marks a significant move from its previous location at the World Trade Centre (WTC) to the iconic Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), providing an even more prestigious backdrop for the event’s dynamic offerings.

LabAsia 2023 will host participants from 9 prominent international countries and regions, including China, Hong Kong (China), India, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), and the United Arab Emirates. With a global representation of innovation and expertise, LabAsia 2023 serves as a platform for exhibitors and visitors to connect, share insights, and explore the latest advancements in laboratory and analytical technologies.

Anticipating the attendance of over 7,000 visitors, LabAsia 2023 promises a dynamic experience filled with enriching activities. Attendees can look forward to engaging in technical seminars, business matching sessions, and networking opportunities with leading experts and professionals from around the world.

LabAsia 2023 will feature a diverse range of exhibitors, including manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of laboratory equipment, analytical instruments, and cutting-edge technologies. “From AI-driven laboratory automation to advanced spectroscopy, LabAsia 2023 will highlight breakthrough technologies revolutionising research, diagnostics, and analysis across various industries. Attendees can look forward to firsthand experiences through live demonstrations and interact with experts behind these innovations”, said Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

The conference segment of LabAsia 2023 will offer a comprehensive lineup of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and technical sessions. Renowned experts will share their insights on topics ranging from analytical chemistry, life sciences, environmental testing, material characterization, and more. These meticulously crafted technical seminars are designed to provide you with invaluable insights, expert knowledge, and pioneering innovations spanning various aspects of laboratory operations and technologies.

One of the key factors that set LabAsia 2023 apart is its strategic co-location with global scientific conferences hosted by the esteemed Institut Kimia Malaysia (IKM). The event will host prestigious IKM Conferences & Symposiums, featuring notable events like the 16th Asian Conference on Analytical Sciences (ASIANALYSIS XVI) 2023, the 19th Asia-Pacific International Symposium on Microscale Separations and Analysis (APCE) 2023, the Symposium on Forensic Science (SFS) 2023, and the Symposium on Halal Testing and Authenticity.

“When IKM first launched LabAsia in 2007, it is our intention to align our mission of advancing chemistry and chemical sciences in synergy with the latest development and innovations in laboratory science and technology. LabAsia will complement and supplement the advances made in chemical sciences with practical applications in various disciplines in chemistry. Chemical sciences play a major role in sustainable social development. I am sure that LabAsia 2023 will further reinforce the roles of chemistry in the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030,” remarks Datuk ChM Dr Soon Ting Kueh, President of IKM.

Leveraging intellectual prowess, LabAsia 2023 offers a platform for researchers, scientists, and academics to present their findings to industry experts. This synergy enhances event impact, translating academic insights into practical applications while offering industry leaders access to cutting-edge research to fuel innovation and business opportunities. LabAsia 2023 is set to be a dynamic knowledge exchange hub, driving progress in laboratory technology, analytical chemistry, diagnostics, and research. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, it continues to catalyse scientific discovery and technological advancement.

Trade visitors are encouraged to pre-register for LabAsia 2023 to ensure a seamless experience during the event. For more information, details about registration, and updates, please visit the official LabAsia 2023 website at https://www.lab-asia.com/.

The global scientific instruments and laboratory equipment market is poised to sustain its growth trajectory in the coming years, providing numerous opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors in the industry. LabAsia emerges as a pivotal platform for industry players to remain at the forefront of this evolving landscape. As the leading laboratory exhibition in the region, LabAsia is dedicated to showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in laboratory equipment, analysis, diagnostics, and research. With a commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, LabAsia brings together industry professionals, researchers, and experts from around the world to explore the forefront of scientific advancements. Since its inaugural edition in 2007, LabAsia has seamlessly connected thousands of laboratory professionals, fostering invaluable networking opportunities over the past decade. The most recent edition marked a significant milestone as visitors from 39 countries converged at a single event, reinforcing LabAsia’s role as a global hub for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

