AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

TargetRecruit Unveils Copilot: Revolutionising Artificial Intelligence for the Recruitment Industry

PRNewswire September 11, 2023

SYDNEY, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TargetRecruit is thrilled to announce Copilot, the first introduction of Generative AI, and an incredible leap forward in establishing the foundation for diverse native AI functionality within the TargetRecruit platform. 

 

TargetRecruit Logo

 

Copilot is a feature that elevates user interaction with GPT-based models through seamless text generation capabilities, based on prompt input and context. Copilot leverages automated prompts to craft comprehensive, tailored job descriptions that perfectly match recruitment needs, save time, and streamline recruiter workflows with just a few clicks. Copilot’s user-friendly configuration empowers customisation, with the initial integration including OpenAI’s ChatGPT. 

Underpinning Copilot is an advanced AI Integration Framework designed to seamlessly integrate with any REST API-based Generative AI API, allowing the flexibility to connect with a wide array of AI models in the future. Enabling plug-and-play capabilities with preferred AI services will pave the way for a series of upcoming AI capabilities that will accelerate sales and recruiting productivity and efficiency. 

Copilot represents a significant milestone in TargetRecruit’s commitment to excellence where the power of Artificial Intelligence is propelling recruitment software into an era of unparalleled efficiency and innovation. As we move forward, we are excited to continue leading the way in recruitment software and artificial intelligence. 

About TargetRecruit

TargetRecruit provides a powerful CRM/ATS, sales, and middle office solution built on Salesforce – the world’s #1 platform.  Headquartered in Houston, with offices in London, Sydney, and Bangalore, TargetRecruit employs over 100 people globally. To learn more, visit https://au.targetrecruit.com/.

Media contact: [email protected], +61 (0) 2 8365 3160

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/targetrecruit-unveils-copilot-revolutionising-artificial-intelligence-for-the-recruitment-industry-301922299.html

SOURCE TargetRecruit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.