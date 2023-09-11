AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • insider trading

UBX Boxing + Strength launches in Japan – on track for 500 locations in the next 5 years

PRNewswire September 11, 2023

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On Monday 28th of August, UBX [pronounced You-Box] launched their boxing and strength fitness concept in Japan with 3 locations in Tokyo: Kodemacho, Kagurazaka and Omori.

This entry into Japan marks the brand’s 7th global entry, joining their existing 100+ locations across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Ireland, the UK, and the U.S, and is the next step in their roadmap towards 500+ gyms globally in the next 5 years.

This growth has been achieved through a combination of direct entry from the Australian-based HQ team and strategic Master Franchise partnerships with Prova Group (Japan) and Empowered Brands (UK and Ireland).

Together with Prova Group, UBX is set to open a minimum of 145 locations in Japan over the next 10 years.

Japan is an exciting market for UBX due to its strong interest in boxing, longstanding affinity with martial arts, and long list of world champions including former P4P #1 boxer Naoya Inoue. As seen globally, consumer interest and participation often follows professional success in sport,” says Tim West, UBX co-founder and Managing Director.

In June, UBX launched is first USA location in Larchmont, New York which has welcomed over 200 members and over 2,400 visits since opening. Meanwhile, following their March launch, the UK and Ireland now have 4 locations actively open with over 200 more in the works.

Further reinforcing the brand’s stronghold in boxing, UBX has signed a partnership with adidas Combat Sports globally to co-brand and collaborate on product design, marketing, and distribution efforts for the release of boxing gloves, apparel, staff uniform and equipment.

UBX was founded in 2016 in Brisbane, Australia by fitness and tech entrepreneur, Tim West, and four-time world champion, Australian boxer, Danny Green, and today is the world’s fastest-growing boxing fitness franchise.

UBX Managing Director West notes that “Our mission is to give everyone the opportunity to train like a boxer without stepping into the ring. We want to create the largest boxing community worldwide…Boxing is experiencing a new golden era and demand follows public interest.

UBX offers a one-of-a-kind fitness experience by combining boxing and strength training in a 12-round circuit. The company’s mission is to democratize boxing and provide an opportunity for everyone to train like a professional boxer. Setting itself apart from traditional gyms, UBX fosters an environment that is fun, flexible, addictive, and inclusive. By offering unparalleled flexibility and accessibility, UBX has quickly become the world’s leading boxing and strength provider.

As UBX continues to expand its global footprint, the brand remains committed to its core values of delivering a unique fitness experience while making boxing accessible to all. With its exceptional growth trajectory and unwavering dedication, UBX is poised to become the go-to destination for boxing enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information visit ubxtraining.com.

About UBX:

UBX is a boxing fitness franchise founded in Brisbane, Australia, by Tim West and four-time world champion boxer Danny Green. With over 100 locations worldwide, UBX offers a unique mix of boxing and strength training in a 12-round circuit. The company’s goal is to make boxing more accessible and provide an unparalleled fitness experience for all. Franchise opportunities available globally, learn more at ownaubx.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ubx-boxing–strength-launches-in-japan—on-track-for-500-locations-in-the-next-5-years-301923053.html

SOURCE UBX Boxing + Strength

