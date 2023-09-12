AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  new product

KX announces KDB.AI Cloud: THE FREE, SMARTER VECTOR DATABASE FOR AI

PRNewswire September 12, 2023

NEW YORK, and LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KX, the global pioneer in vector and time-series data management, has announced the general availability of KDB.AI Cloud, a vector database for real-time contextual AI. Quick and easy to set up and use, this free, cloud-based version of KDB.AI, the leading vector database, has been designed with a commitment to provide a superior developer experience.

KDB.AI Cloud, the free-to-use, smarter vector database for real-time contextual AI

Unique among vector databases, KDB.AI Cloud enables developers to bring temporal and semantic context and relevancy to their AI-powered application. Built to handle high-speed, time-series data and multi-mode query data processing, it allows business users, for example, to query real-time financial market data using natural language search with semantic relevance. Temporal awareness means KDB.AI Cloud answers questions based on ad-hoc time windows such as data creation, modification recency, or periodic comparisons. This helps applications find and return more relevant data and allows for point-in-time and like-for-like comparisons.

KDB.AI Cloud works seamlessly with popular LLMs and machine learning workflows and tools, including LangChain and ChatGPT, while native support for Python and RESTful APIs means developers can perform common operations like data ingestion, search, and analytics using their preferred applications and languages.

Key use cases include:

  • Multi-modal unstructured data search – similarity search between objects in any data format – video, image, text, time series, or unstructured.
  • Automation with digital twins. By providing situational awareness based on time, vectors can be applied to provide context into streams of IoT data from digital twins, to automate with confidence.
  • Pattern matching and anomaly detection – spot anomalies in data sets to build data integrity and boost performance.
  • Recommendation systems – refine algorithms based on feedback loops for adaptive user experiences.
  • Sentiment analysis – detect customer patterns and improve user experiences.

KDB.AI is used across multiple industries, including finance, energy, manufacturing and telecommunications. For example, EnterpriseWeb, which offers an industrial-grade no-code automation platform for complex distributed systems, uses KDB.AI to integrate real-time location and cost-based analytics on advanced telecom use-cases for self-scaling, self-healing, and self-optimizing networks.

“KX is renowned for its ability to process and analyze time series, historical and vector data at speed and scale,” said Dave Duggal, founder and CEO of EnterpriseWeb. “KDB.AI builds on these capabilities with sliding window search and the ability to augment LLMs. We’re excited to partner with KX to further the integration of KDB.AI into our platform.”

“KDB.AI Cloud exemplifies our commitment to elevate the developer experience, setting them at the forefront of generative AI’s future, further enhanced by discriminative AI,” remarked Ashok Reddy, CEO of KX. “Our platform infuses time-awareness and situational understanding into vector database-driven AI processes, ensuring unmatched precision for generative AI applications. I eagerly anticipate the ground-breaking solutions that developers worldwide will forge with KDB.AI Cloud, reshaping industries and establishing fresh standards for innovation.”

KDB.AI Cloud is available now as a free to use, SaaS-based service from KX, and is ideal for getting started with vector databases. Companies ready to scale their deployment can sign up to the Early Access Program for KDB.AI.

To find out more about KDB.AI Cloud and how to get started today, visit the KDB.AI website.

About KX

Our mission is to accelerate the speed of data and AI-driven business innovation, enabling customers to transform into real-time, intelligent enterprises. Built for the most demanding data environments, KX is trusted by the world’s top investment banks, life and health sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and manufacturing companies.

Time series and vector data management are at the heart of our products, independently benchmarked as the fastest on the market. They help our customers process data at unmatched speed and scale and empower developers, data scientists, and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge.

KX technology enables the discovery of richer, actionable insights for faster decision making which drives competitive advantage and transformative growth for our customers. KX operates across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit www.kx.com or contact: [email protected]

SOURCE KX

