  • new product

Unveiling Luxury at its Finest: ‘Banyan Tree Residences Creston Hill,’ Nestled Near Khao Yai National Park, Thailand’s UNESCO World Heritage Site

PRNewswire October 9, 2023

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Banyan Tree, the premier hospitality group, has partnered with Thai developer Creston Holding Ltd. to unveil the Banyan Tree Residences Creston Hill. Located near the UNESCO-listed Khao Yai National Park, this THB 17 billion venture is situated within a 226-rai site with a 30-rai lake featuring luxury pool villas and freehold condominiums, redefining luxury living in Thailand.

Banyan Tree Residences Creston Hill (Aerial)

Mr. Ho Kwon Ping, Executive Chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings, emphasized, “This project reaffirms Banyan Tree’s enduring commitment to curating luxury habitats that transcend the ordinary.” Mr. Chayaditt Hutanuwatra, Chairman of Creston Holding Ltd., added, “This collaboration is a transformative moment for Thailand’s luxury real estate. Our development brings together pristine nature and architectural excellence.”

Banyan Tree Residences Creston Hill, 200 km from Bangkok amidst Khao Yai’s captivating natural beauty, unveils its initial phase, comprising 21 fully-furnished luxury villas and 16 low-rise condominium buildings, all integrated flawlessly with nature. Property owners gain exclusive access to “The Sanctuary Club,” which offers discounts and privileges across the Banyan Tree global network. The development epitomizes a luxurious, sustainable lifestyle backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure and sets a new benchmark in global real estate and hospitality.

Mr. Stuart Reading from Banyan Tree Group remarked, “The region is rapidly gaining traction for branded residences, with its unique blend of nature, adventure, and pleasant climate providing a refreshing contrast to Bangkok’s urban sprawl. At Banyan Tree, our core philosophy aligns closely with this respect for nature, driving sustainable development that adds value to the communities we serve and the partners we work with.”

Every Banyan Tree Residences Creston Hill villa boasts expansive living spaces, inventive design elements, and private courtyards offering scenic views. The 16 low-rise condominium buildings provide panoramic vistas of mountains and lakes, available in one, two, and three-bedroom configurations. Three-bedroom units have a cantilevered pool and a terrace while penthouses have private rooftop gardens.

Mr. Reading underscores Banyan Tree as a symbol of prestige and trust, offering buyers an investment opportunity with the brand’s signature lifestyle, amenities, and hospitality services.

The property’s proximity to Khao Yai National Park offers many recreational activities. Complete with advanced infrastructure and set near the luxurious Creston Hill Estate; this project promises increased accessibility with an upcoming freeway. Targeting international and domestic buyers, Banyan Tree Residences Creston Hill is poised to benefit from economic growth, infrastructure projects, and a resurgence of tourism.

For more information, please visit www.banyantreeresidencescrestonhill.com

