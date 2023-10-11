AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
“AI and Innovation: a creative revolution in business?” Publication of a new book by SKEMA’s professor, Margherita Pagani

PRNewswire October 11, 2023

PARIS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In her new book, Margherita Pagani explores the interaction between artificial intelligence and business creativity. “Artificial Intelligence for Business Creativity”, published by Routledge, is a comprehensive guide to how AI is not just reshaping the business landscape, but acting as a catalyst for creativity and innovation within organisations.

AI and Innovation: a creative revolution in business?" Publication of a new book by Margherita Pagani, Director of the SKEMA Center for Artificial Intelligence at Skema Business School in Paris

“Artificial Intelligence for Business Creativity” examines the extent to which AI is capable of supporting the creative process within businesses. Co-edited by Margherita Pagani, Director of the SKEMA Center for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) and Professor of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing, and Renaud Champion, the late AI expert, the book explores the complex relationship between individual creativity on a micro scale and organisational innovation on a macro scale from an AI perspective.

It features numerous contributions from recognised researchers in the field of AI from esteemed institutions such as Wharton, Royal Holloway, Bayes Business School and the University of Birmingham. The foreword was written by Igor Jablokov, CEO and founder of Pryon and inventor of the voice assistant Alexa, who is also a member of the scientific committee of the SCAI – SKEMA Centre for Artificial Intelligence research center.

Optimizing processes, improving human interaction

By shedding light on three crucial areas where AI can stimulate business creativity: product and service design, process optimisation and enhancement of organisational collaboration, the authors reveal the transformative potential of AI. “Artificial Intelligence for Business Creativity” is designed to be an invaluable guide for business leaders, managers, entrepreneurs and those with a keen interest in the intersection between AI and creativity. It offers practical guidance, insightful recommendations and an in-depth understanding of AI’s role in fostering creativity. It equips its readers with the tools to navigate and excel in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI.

Professor of artificial intelligence in marketing, Margherita Pagani is director of the SKEMA Centre for Artificial Intelligence research laboratory. An advisor to the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) on the Consultative Commission on industrial change, she is also deputy editor-in-chief of the magazine Micro & Macro Marketing.

A world-renowned and award-winning researcher, her publications in top international journals focus on the impact of AI on consumer behavior and on digital ecosystems.

marcom@skema.edu

 

SKEMA Business School Logo

 

 

SOURCE SKEMA Business School

