TEEKANNE HAS BEEN USING GETAC LAPTOPS IN ITS PRODUCTION FOR 14 YEARS – SUSTAINABILITY ALL ALONG THE LINE

PRNewswire October 18, 2023

– High process efficiency through full utilisation of all production capacities

– Performance and reliability of Getac Rugged Laptops ensure smooth operations

– Very Low Total Cost of Ownership achieved due to 14+ years device usage.

TAIPEI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As a leading manufacturer of rugged computing solutions, Getac designs and produces robust and high-quality notebooks and tablets for a wide range of industries and applications. Within industrial manufacturing, the company has been providing some of the world’s biggest brands with innovative and customer centric solutions for years.

The Teekanne Group, founded in 1882, is today a globally active, traditional family company with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Tea bags have been produced there since 1954. In 2014, one of the most modern tea production halls in Europe was put into operation in Düsseldorf – where up to 3.2 billion tea bags per year are produced, packed and sold worldwide. To ensure smooth production processes in Düsseldorf, Teekanne GmbH & Co. KG has relied on Getac solutions with great satisfaction for more than 14 years – the robust laptops purchased in 2009 are still in daily use today.

Teekanne has been using Getac laptops for smooth production processes since 2009. The extensive range of interfaces and high compatibility for controlling older software and machines were just as significant in the choice of the S400 from Getac as its robustness and durability for all uses in production, maintenance and repair as well as logistics.

The Getac S400, as well as the successor model S410, have proven themselves at Teekanne: The machines – even systems with different serial interfaces – can be controlled and connected securely, which ensures smooth processes without unnecessarily expensive machine stops. The Getac laptops support predictive maintenance, machine servicing, troubleshooting and programming.  Maintenance can be planned rationally, thus reducing costs.

Production capacities continue to be fully utilised, including those of the older machines. Strong performance, user-friendly display that is always easy to read, durability and the high reliability of Getac rugged laptops have also paid off over the years.

The robust design, solid flip-up mechanism and user-friendly display of the S400 / S410 laptops guarantee stable, trouble-free operations at Teekanne even after more than a decade: in environments with ubiquitous tea dust, after drops, shocks or vibration. 

Due to the high performance and reliability of Getac laptops, Teekanne benefits from smooth operations and full utilisation of its valuable production capacity. This reduces costs and ensures customer satisfaction.

“We know from experience that consumer laptops don’t last long; quality has its price – and after 14 years we can see that the investment in the robust Getac laptop has more than paid off,” says Mehmet Agar in retrospect. “The devices still look like new today, and the introduction of the even lighter S410 further supports us in optimising processes. Our older special systems can be controlled perfectly with it and continue to be integrated into the production processes without restrictions.” 

Eric Yeh, Managing Director at Getac, explains: “The long-standing use of Getac laptops at Teekanne is an impressive example of the durability, reliability and high robustness of our products. With the variety of interfaces, even the older but particularly production-relevant to Teekanne special plants can continue to operate without any problems – that’s what I call real sustainability!”

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Getac Technology Corporation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/teekanne-has-been-using-getac-laptops-in-its-production-for-14-years—sustainability-all-along-the-line-301954601.html

SOURCE Getac

