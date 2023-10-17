AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali: Closing 2023 with Excellence and Welcoming 2024

PRNewswire October 18, 2023

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali is excited to invite guests to embrace excellence as they close out 2023 and extend a warm welcome to the promises of 2024. Nestled in the lush beauty of Bali, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali, boasting 120 exquisite rooms, including deluxe rooms, suites, and villas, is ready to accompany guests on this remarkable journey.

Located within a convenient 30-minute drive of Ubud’s main destinations, such as the Monkey Forest, Ubud Central, and the Ubud Art Market, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali is gearing up for a series of festive events with a unique sustainability theme. From the enchanting Christmas Lighting to the delectable Christmas Dinner, and the grand New Year’s Eve celebration, sustainability is at the heart of it all. The aim is to ensure that guests of all ages can revel in these highly anticipated holiday events, all while promoting eco-friendly concepts and decorations. For more information about the festive events, please click this link.

Carrying the spirit of joy and well-being into 2024, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali is all set to make the upcoming year unforgettable. 2024 promises a fresh start for everyone, and the resort is here to provide its guests with unforgettable accommodation experiences with a focus on wellness. The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali caters to a diverse range of guests, from couples seeking a romantic escape to families looking for a variety of engaging activities. Additionally, the two well-equipped meeting rooms, accommodating intimate gatherings to groups of up to 100, make the hotel become ideal choice for business meetings, ensuring a promising start to the year with perfect experiences for both business and leisure travelers.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali invites visitors to embark on a journey into 2024 filled with wellness, sustainability, and excellence. The resort looks forward to making guests stay truly exceptional and memorable.

For additional information and reservations, please visit westinubud.com or contact the reservations team at resv.dpswr@westin.com.

Stay updated on the latest news and promotions by following The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali on Instagram and Facebook

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-westin-resort–spa-ubud-bali-closing-2023-with-excellence-and-welcoming-2024-301959110.html

SOURCE The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

