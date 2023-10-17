“Five Ones” Intelligent Education Solution for a Digital Education Community

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — By Huang Yu, Education Solution Expert of Huawei Enterprise Business

Education is becoming increasingly smart. Teaching, scientific research, campus management, and school services are undergoing profound changes:

Teaching and learning activities have shifted from using traditional blackboards to multimedia tools, from learning in a fixed location to now anytime, anywhere, and from one-way lecturing to more student-centric learning.

Scientific research needs to solve complex computing and analytics tasks and relies more on technologies like high-performance computing (HPC), high performance data analytics (HPDA), big data, and artificial intelligence.

Big data is now the basis of refined management and service decision-making. Administrators need to be abreast of key information regarding each service system in real time. In addition, there has been a gradual shift from decentralized to one-stop campus services to improve the experience of faculties and students.

Facing such profound changes in concept and form, the industry is actively exploring the in-depth integration of ICTs and education. Technologies such as knowledge graphs and big data make learning more personalized, while 5G and cloud enable hybrid learning more accessible. The demands of scientific research on computing power and storage are soaring. These successful practices have stimulated the sector’s interest in applying ICTs. However, new problems like scattered construction, repeated construction, data silos, and outdated ICT infrastructure, are also emerging, which severely restrict reform. How to better utilize ICTs to upgrade and innovate education models is an urgent challenge for every stakeholder in the industry.

Renovating Intelligent Education with ICTs

As a leading global ICT solutions provider, Huawei believes in people-oriented education. We are committed to integrating ICTs such as cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence into the entire education process in order to promote innovation in teaching, scientific research, management, and services. To be specific, Huawei’s Intelligent Education Solution uses advanced ICTs to offer intelligent interactions, connections, platforms, and applications to support customers in their digital transformation.

Change the education concept and follow the national top-level design

During the process of digital transformation, education administrators need to make centralized plans and high-level guidelines, and then implement them step by step. At the national level of China, policies such as the Mid- and Long-Term Development Plan for Education Informatization (2021-2035) and the 14th Five-Year Plan for Education Informatization set differentiated informatization goals for higher, vocational, basic, pre-school, and adult education. These policies coordinate the set-up of the informatization environment, including the network, cloud platform, contents, and informatization standards for education as well as corresponding policies and regulations. Universities and vocational colleges need to invest manpower, funding, and much more to plan informatization roadmaps according to their long-term plans. When it comes to basic education, primary and secondary schools normally are lack strong ICT capabilities. Therefore, education management departments need to take the lead in providing more platform and application support so that schools can focus on common ICT infrastructure construction.

Based on our ICT capabilities and industry understanding, Huawei proposes the concept of “digital education community”. We look to utilize this to create all-scenario education resource connection and aggregation as well as all-dimensional openness and collaboration. The concept will help consolidate full-cycle O&M and continuous evolution with advanced cloud, network, edge, and device technologies.

“Five Ones” intelligent education solution

Huawei has built the “Five Ones” intelligent education technical architecture: one screen, one network, one cloud, one platform, and one portal.

One screen is the terminal interface for human-machine interaction represented by various display terminals, including PCs, tablets, digital, conference terminals, smart blackboards, and LED large screens. In different scenarios, there are matching intelligent interaction terminals for collecting and displaying information based on the requirements of each education subject. “One screen” is as important to intelligent education as a key is to a lock; it opens up the whole system to the user.

One network supported by new technologies and applications is needed to better drive the transformation of teaching, school management, and services. Nowadays networks are not only connected to mobile phones and computers, but also to IoT terminals and smart devices. Based on technologies such as 5G, optical network, and Wi-Fi 7, Huawei integrates wired, wireless, office, and IoT networks to connect campus networks, education MANs, education and research networks, and the Internet. This builds one secure, stable, and intelligent network, improving the bearing capability of the service system as well as user experience.

Huawei builds one samrt education cloud with centralized standards and services to integrate smart learning, teaching, scientific research, evaluation, management, and campus for an intelligent education environment where everyone can learn anytime and anywhere. In this way, the quality of teaching and learning can be greatly improved, and we can provide everyone with equal access to quality educational resources.

One platform is a public education digital platform that supports smart applications for teaching, scientific research, management, and services. It shares data across clouds, networks, devices, and systems, breaking data silos. This platform enables the agile innovation of education services and optimizes cloud-pipe-device synergy to connect physical and digital spaces for more intelligent educational data services and governance.

The campus intelligent operation center (IOC) and super app are built at one portal for centralized operation and management. It doubles as a one-stop display for teaching, scientific research, management, and services. Through IOC, school leaders can keep abreast of the status of the campus and carry out refined management, while logistics, security, information and other departments can enjoy more centralized, automated, and intelligent operation. The super app builds a unified intelligent education portal to connect people, events, and things so that users can access various cloud applications conveniently through only one app. Universities can build a mobile campus portal based on the super app to provide mobile terminal services that can cover work, learning, and life, fulfilling the goal that anyone can learn anytime, anywhere.

Working with the Industry and Moving Forward with Intelligent Education

To date, Huawei has served more than 2800 education ministries, universities, and research institutes in over 120 countries and regions. Over 30 of the QS World University Rankings’ top 100 universities have chosen Huawei as their partner for digital transformation.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to deeply engage with the education industry and flexibly integrate big data, artificial intelligence, and cloud with education scenarios to develop scenario-based solutions with partners and drive high-quality education development through digital transformation.

This article is selected from the Smart Education Issue of the ICT Insights magazine. Welcome to visit Huawei’s official website to learn more: https://e.huawei.com/en/ict-insights/global/ict_insights/ict34-intelligent-education

