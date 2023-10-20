Trinity Cyber Expands into Australia to Meet Growing International Demand

Company Establishes Local Operations in Australia with the Launch of an Australian Subsidiary and Announces a Strategic Partnership with CyberCX to Accelerate Growth and Adoption

CANBERRA, Australia, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trinity Cyber, Inc., a technology innovator that has revolutionized network security with a new active defence capability, today announces its expansion into Australia. Trinity Cyber has opened an Australian subsidiary and has begun deploying its private cloud infrastructure at the largest Internet peering points in Australia. The company also announces a strategic partnership with CyberCX, the leading cyber security services company in Australia and New Zealand, designed to bring Trinity Cyber’s game changing active defence capabilities to the Australian and New Zealand markets. Trinity Cyber Founder and CEO Steve Ryan and Trinity Cyber President, Thomas P. Bossert are touring Australia this month attending the Australian Cyber Conference in Melbourne, having meetings in Sydney and Canberra, and formally opening the company’s Australian offices in Canberra.

Trinity Cyber’s expansion into Australia comes at a time when malicious cyber incidents are on the rise and the threat of potential attacks stemming from increased geopolitical tensions pose a serious threat to the region. “Australia is a major target of China in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Thomas P. Bossert, President of Trinity Cyber. “The Australian people and government are clear eyed about the threat and resolved to take decisive action. There is no better country than Australia to begin our international expansion, as the risk and threat imposed by China’s cyber operations grows and the need for active defense capabilities increases. Trinity Cyber technologies and services take an entirely new and more effective approach. We look forward to delivering our capability to the Australian market and protecting its people and businesses.”

To support growing market demand for its revolutionary cybersecurity technology and services, the company has established a wholly owned subsidiary, Trinity Cyber Australia, Pty. Ltd., with headquarters in Canberra, and deployed private cloud capacity in CDC datacenters. Through these local operations, enterprises across Australia will soon gain access to the company’s line of services. Trinity Cyber invented and operates the first inline, full content, full session Internet traffic inspection and real time mitigation capability. It exposes threats in context and mitigates them in-line and in real-time. It defeats attacker tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) better than any other solution on the market. And, it is fully managed, enabling customers to improve security overnight without adding expense or resources. Trinity Cyber’s breakthrough capability reduces risk, reduces incident response workloads, and decreases false positives.

Trinity Cyber is also thrilled to announce it has joined forces with CyberCX, the largest cybersecurity service provider in Australia and New Zealand, to deliver a multi-year strategic project for the Australian market. Through this partnership, CyberCX and Trinity Cyber will work together to offer Trinity Cyber’s game changing technology to organizations across the region. CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis said, “As the threat landscape continues to evolve at a global scale, it is critical that we innovate and launch new capabilities in critical technologies and defense. CyberCX is proud to partner with Trinity Cyber as a collaboration partner between cyber industry leaders in the United States, Australia and New Zealand to protect and defend our communities from threat actors. Active defense is the future.”

“Australia is facing a growing international cybersecurity challenge and is a global leader in adopting new and innovative technologies,” said Steve Ryan, Founder and CEO of Trinity Cyber. “Trinity Cyber has achieved great success disrupting the market with a first of its kind technology. We see tremendous opportunity in Australia and strong demand globally as organizations seek better, more active methods to defeat cyber threats. We are excited to embark on our first of many global expansions in Australia.” Moreover, said Ryan, “entering the market with CyberCX is a great privilege. There is no more important cybersecurity company in the Australian and New Zealand markets.”

About Trinity Cyber

Trinity Cyber is a cybersecurity firm that invents and operates innovative solutions to the most difficult cybersecurity challenges. The company’s products and services replace multiple market segments in the traditional cybersecurity market, with customers in over a dozen of the largest market verticals. The company’s founders, management team, and technologists are all award-winning, recognized leaders in their field—and their tech has revolutionized network security.

About CyberCX

CyberCX is a global cyber security company comprising highly-skilled consultants, capabilities and offices in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. With a workforce of over 1,300 professionals, CyberCX is a trusted partner to private and public sector organizations helping our customers confidently manage cyber risk, respond to incidents and build resilience in an increasingly complex and challenging threat environment.

