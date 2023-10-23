AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LBB Specialties Announces Principal Partnership with Viscofan

PRNewswire October 24, 2023

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution in North America, announces a new partnership with Viscofan DE, a global leader in collagen manufacturing. LBB Specialties will be Viscofan’s preferred partner in the United States for their portfolio of premium collagen hydrolysates, including COLLinstant® and COLLinstant LMW®.

LBB Specialties LLC

“Viscofan has over 90 years of experience in the collagen market. We are excited to bring this expertise to our customer base, as these products meet global consumer demand for highly bioavailable ingredients with a major advantage over traditional collagen formulas,” said Mike DeGennaro, Senior Vice President of LBB Specialties Food & Nutrition.

Viscofan DE is the center of excellence for collagen products within the Viscofan group. Viscofan applies proprietary technologies and standardized extraction methods to process collagen from bovine skin for the development and industrial-scale production of novel collagen ingredients and biometrics.

“LBB Specialties’ technical expertise and dedicated commercial team is uniquely positioned to expand our innovative offerings in the US nutraceutical market,” said James Murray, Business Manager at Viscofan. “Their existing portfolio of high-quality ingredients for health and wellness applications is the perfect complement to our COLLinstant® product line of collagen peptide alternatives.”

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million in revenue annually and employs more than 110 commercial team members.  www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Courtney Flood
media@lbbspecialties.com

SOURCE LBB Specialties LLC

