AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

China Matters’ Feature: The Growingly Trendy Youth Culture in Beijing

PRNewswire December 26, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A symbol of China’s emergence, history and culture, Beijing ranks among the world’s most influential capitals. Many cultural icons of the city have lasted for long: rhythmic and graceful melodies of Peking Opera, the alluring Beijing roast duck shining with oil and with crisp skin and tender meat, among others.

With all these old faces not a bit fading away, Beijing, this centuries-old capital, is renewing itself as various popular activities like street concerts and extreme sports are everywhere throughout the city, overwhelmingly welcomed and embraced by the local youngsters.

In this video, China Matters captures the lives of seven young people from different nationalities and different industries in Beijing. Among them are Wang Xinrui, the youngest ancient book restorer at the National Library of China who was once involved in restoring the national treasure Dunhuang Manuscripts; Steve, an extreme sports enthusiast who spent six months hitchhiking from the Netherlands to Beijing and discovered a quite look of the fast-paced Beijing through rock climbing; and Zimbabwean music producer Terry who is collecting brilliant sounds of Beijing and incorporating them into his musical works.

This series “Young Life, New Beijing” is intended to showcase the intriguing blend of tradition and modernity in Beijing, and to narrate how the younger generation is increasingly making a difference to disseminating splendid Chinese culture and promoting China’s high-quality development in the new era. Want to know more about how these youths from different parts of the world perceive Beijing? Please click the video: https://youtu.be/4wT1GrVrR1w 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/china-matters-feature-the-growingly-trendy-youth-culture-in-beijing-302022216.html

SOURCE China Matters

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.