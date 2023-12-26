AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Korea Innovator Pony ENT Revolutionizes the Virtual Idol Industry with Motion Capture and Virtual Human Technology

PRNewswire December 26, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pony ENT, a cutting-edge Korean startup, is poised to redefine the virtual idol industry through the utilization of state-of-the-art motion capture technology and virtual human production techniques.

As the global market for virtual idols continues to expand, Pony ENT is at the forefront of this growing trend, offering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving entertainment landscape.

Growing demand for virtual entertainment

The virtual idol business market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by the increasing demand for immersive digital entertainment experiences. Furthermore, the desire for performances by past stars, as exemplified by the recent ABBA hologram tour, highlights a growing market for nostalgia-driven virtual entertainment.

Pony ENT is leading the way in Intellectual Property (IP) production, enabling the acquisition and utilization of various celebrities’ IP. The company boasts a world-class 3D scanning facility, equipped with advanced scanners capable of capturing the exact facial and bodily features of celebrities.

Complementing their scanning capabilities, Pony ENT houses a cutting-edge motion capture facility. Outfitted with state-of-the-art cameras and sensors, this facility accurately captures the movements and expressions of real individuals, infusing virtual idols with unparalleled authenticity and dynamism.

Digital artists, transformative ideas

Pony ENT has a team of directors from various fields with a wide range of experience and expertise, as well as a team of professional CGI experts and developers. This team possesses an in-depth understanding of the latest digital effects technologies and algorithms, enabling them to transform creative ideas into captivating digital content that meets the demands of their clients.

Already having developed virtual humans in collaboration with an Indonesian company, Pony ENT is actively expanding its presence in the East Asian region. Minho Kang, CEO of Pony ENT, stated, “Pony Entertainment is planning to release interactive AI virtual human content products in the first quarter of next year as part of its next-generation virtual human business. The company plans to continue building and implementing an environment for two-way communication by connecting ChatGPT to AI humans created with the IP of celebrities. This will increase profitability in various business areas such as education, performances, and games.”

In addition, Pony Entertainment asked for your continued support for their recently launched passionate and energetic virtual human, “SO:MI.”

SO:MI is currently available on YouTube and TikTok and is looking for new brands to collaborate with.

Youtube:  https://www.youtube.com/@somishimmy
Tictok: http://tiktok.com/@somishimmy

About Pony ENT

Pony ENT is a pioneering Korean startup that has recently established a comprehensive infrastructure for virtual human development. Their one-stop service includes a range of professional facilities and experts, providing an optimal environment for the restoration of celebrities, the development of IP such as virtual idols and original virtual humans, and commercialization.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/south-korea-innovator-pony-ent-revolutionizes-the-virtual-idol-industry-with-motion-capture-and-virtual-human-technology-302021584.html

SOURCE Pony ENT

