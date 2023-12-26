AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Crypto Exchange OrangeX Bolsters Position as Premier BRC20 Exchange with Strategic Investments

PRNewswire December 26, 2023

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OrangeX, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has solidified its standing as a leading trading platform with a focus on BRC20 tokens. Following its recent launch, the OrangeX Innovation Zone has attracted the attention of diverse projects and communities, eager to explore innovative assets in collaboration with OrangeX.

OrangeX Innovation Fund has responded to the growing demand for BRC-20 standard token projects. In just the past 7 days, OrangeX has successfully listed more than 8 BRC20 tokens, including high-performing assets like Ordi, Mubi, SATS, Rats, BTCs, Dovi, Mice, and Cats. Notably, these tokens experienced an impressive 100% surge within 24 hours of listing.

BRC20 Surge: Riding the Cryptocurrency Wave with OrangeX

BRC20 marks a significant stride in the evolution of Bitcoin and the DeFi space. Its potential to unlock new use cases and enhance interoperability is unmistakable. However, addressing challenges related to scalability, security, and adoption is imperative for BRC20 to realize its full potential in shaping the future of decentralized finance.

Highlighting the significance of memecoins, these BRC20 tokens, created on the BRC2 standard, provide users with a daily dose of amusement. Simultaneously, Web3 projects facilitate collaborative ownership through native tokens, fostering a deeper connection between individuals and society.

Visit and Trade on OrangeX BRC20 Zone now!

OrangeX is pleased to announce that additional hot tokens will be added to the platform in the future. As a hub for bitcoin ecosystem tokens, OrangeX emphasizes that these assets often exhibit high volatility, presenting opportunities for substantial profits and losses. Traders are urged to exercise caution, trade within their risk tolerance, and employ proper money management techniques.

About OrangeX

Founded in 2021 in Seychelles, OrangeX stands as a worldwide cryptocurrency trading platform renowned for its cutting-edge technology, proficient team, and seasoned financial knowledge. With more than 1 million active users, OrangeX has built a comprehensive product line, dedicated to empowering investors to make a better future. OrangeX futures trading offers 3 service options: USDT-M Perpetual Contracts, One-Click Copy Trading and Powerful API. According to CoinMarketcap(CMC) and CoinGecko, OrangeX Spot now supports over 100 coins with approximately 157 trading pairs.

For more information, please visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | CoinMarketCap | CoinGecko

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@orangex.com

 

SOURCE OrangeX

