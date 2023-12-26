AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

XCMG Commissions the World’s First New Energy Loader Production Line

PRNewswire December 26, 2023

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425, “XCMG”) has officially inaugurated the XCMG Loading Equipment Research Institute (the “Institute”) and commissioned the world’s first new energy loader production line in Xuzhou, China. 

“The Institute will play a vital role in the transformation and upgrade of the industry centered on green, intelligent, high-end, service-oriented, and international development, with the goal of creating a market-oriented technological innovation ecosystem integrating industry, education, and research, propelling original and pioneering positive R&D models, leading the market with technology and quality, and promoting high-quality industry development,” said Yang Dongsheng, CEO and chairman of XCMG

Following the growing trend of sustainable, the sales penetration rate of new energy loaders continues to climb, increasing from 1.8 percent in February to 5.8 percent in September in China; and XCMG’s current penetration rate has reached 12.1 percent.

An intelligent, environmentally-friendly production line
The new energy loader production line is designed especially for new energy models and adapts to rapid product upgrades and iterations, laying a solid foundation for the intelligent manufacturing of new energy equipment products. 

In addition to producing emission-free new energy vehicles, the product line also utilizes clean energy throughout the manufacturing process to eliminate industrial emissions. Material distribution and transfer are achieved with motorized equipment, including AGVs and electric forklifts, with high automation levels and low energy consumption. From equipment, transfers, and tools to the products, the entire new energy assembly is fully green without any pollution or near-zero carbon emissions. 

The production line reduces Scope I, II, and III emissions significantly – each new energy loader has an average working time of 3,000 hours, reducing 32.3 tons of carbon emissions and 118.35 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

At the moment, there are nearly 1,500 units of XCMG new energy loaders in operation, cutting the annual carbon emissions by 48,400 tons and CO₂ emissions by 177,500 tons. It’s estimated that by 2025, the annual sales volume of XCMG electric loaders will reach 5,000 units, thereby cutting the CO2 emissions by 592,000 tons annually. 

Back in 2010, XCMG pioneered the world’s first LNG loader, that established its leading position in the new energy loader sector. Today, there has evolved a comprehensive product portfolio of pure electric, hydrogen-powered, and hybrid new energy products, coupled with the applications of intelligent technologies including remote control and unmanned operation.

 

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.