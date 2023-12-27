AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Revitalization of Hangzhou Opera Represents Hangzhou’s Culture Gene

PRNewswire December 28, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by haiwainet.cn: 

A new historical drama, Spring Dawn at Su Causeway, made its debut at the 18th China Theatre Festival in Hangzhou, winning rounds of thunderous applause. The ancient-style stage design and the beauty of Song culture presented by the drama, which showed the ups and downs of Sushi, the famous poet in the Song Dynasty, are just parts of Hangzhou culture.

Hangju, or Hangzhou Opera, is a genre prevalent in the Hangzhou-Jiaxing-Huzhou Plain a century ago. Compared with the well-known Song Culture, Hangzhou Opera was even on the brink of elimination before for a long time. 

In order to revitalize the local opera, Hangzhou never stops exploring. A new work, “Jie Fa Yuan,” is a case of innovation and is praised highly. Hangzhou injects vitality into traditional art through technological innovation and by combining modern values and ancient forms. The script unveils the distortion of humanity, lashes out at feudal chastity, and reveals some truths about marriage. The implementation of technology such as AI has created an immersive environment for audiences to appreciate the authentic Hangzhou dialect and the elegant Song Culture presented in the opera.

Various dramas have staged one after another in Hangzhou and Hangzhou also commits to reinvigorating the local culture. The local story, emotional link, and cultural heritage of Hangzhou are widespread through authentic Hangzhou dialect and lyrics.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/revitalization-of-hangzhou-opera-represents-hangzhous-culture-gene-302023038.html

SOURCE haiwainet.cn

