Seegene obtains ISO45001 certification

PRNewswire December 27, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, announced that it has achieved an ISO45001 certification on December 27.

The Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001) is one of the certification standards established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in 2018.

ISO45001 involves rigorous assessments based on international standards. Therefore, obtaining this certification signifies that a company possesses an occupational health and safety management system that complies with these requirements.

British Standards Institution(BSI), the world’s first national standards body founded in 1901, examined Seegene’s eligibility for the ISO45001.

Nine of Seegene’s facilities received certification for having established management systems compliant with global occupational health and safety standards. 

Seegene has 20 years of dedicated research experience around syndromic PCR technologies, which was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when it provided over 340 million COVID-19 tests in more than 100 countries worldwide.

SOURCE Seegene Inc.

