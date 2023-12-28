MTR* advertising, Operated by JCDecaux Transport Debuts Ad2Commerce Solutions with AI-generated Digital Virtual Model Technology Pioneers the Markets with Innovative OMO Solutions

HONG KONG, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MTR* advertising, operated by JCDecaux Transport proudly debuts Ad2Commerce solutions with AI-generated Digital Virtual Model Technology by TLive, pioneering the markets with innovative Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) Solutions. TLive is a unique e-commerce platform that utilizes high-quality content marketing to engage consumers and drive effective sales for merchants through MTR* advertising, such as Fitbox, Wright Life and Comvita.

With the supplement of TLive Box, online shopping will be extended to offline environments through high-quality hologram displays. Together with live-feed content and real time interactions, MTR* advertising Ad2Commerce Solution will optimize immersive brand experiences and impulse purchases to maximize merchants’ ROIs, while offering customers a unique and engaging shopping experience which is both informative and entertaining.

Innovative Ad2Commerce Solution

MTR* advertising introduces “Ad2Commerce”, the innovative advertising to commerce solution, offering a one-stop interactive platform helping advertisers to complete the consumer funnel from awareness to purchase. Leveraging its extensive MTR* advertising network combining with rewards program, MTR Mobile registered users who sign up as TLive members will have a chance to earn MTR points to redeem benefits and rewards. It reaches diverse group of target audience, including professionals, trend-savvy shoppers, tourists, local residents, housewives, young teenagers etc. Consumers can always enjoy a seamless shopping experience, fulfilling nowadays demands of shopping habits. By collaborating with various merchants and brands, it has created a new enjoyable shopping community in Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area markets, offering a brand-new all-in-one content marketing online shopping platform for everyday life of residents and visitors.

AI-Generated Digital Virtual Models

TLive AI-Generated digital virtual model, power by Generative AI technology, aims to revolutionize the effectiveness and experience of marketing communications, both online and offline. The standout offering is the AIGC digital-human-based modelling service, delivering convenient and cost-efficient solutions for brands to hire TLive virtual celebrities or create customized virtual spokespersons. These spokespersons effectively promote products or services with the added benefit of lip-sync and text-to-speech technologies. Marketers can effortlessly produce multiple marketing videos at a fraction of the production cost and time, perfectly tailored to meet their campaign needs. Coupled with TLive Box and live-feed support, the AIGC model enables real-time interaction with consumers, providing unique and immersive experiences that go beyond the limitations of traditional media.

TLive Box: New Livestreaming for Sales

With the TLive Box, merchants can achieve real-time holographic interaction through holographic transmission technology, including live-streaming for sales promotion and unboxing videos. Additionally, with connection with over one thousand KOLs and celebrities, users’ opinions, production demonstration will be promoted online and generate viral online. TLive brings unique technology and comprehensive new media services.

About JCDecaux Transport

JCDecaux Transport is the main subsidiary of the JCDecaux Group, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide. Established since 1976, JCDecaux Transport is the market leader in outdoor advertising in Hong Kong and manages the advertising sales concessions of MTR* and Airport Express for over 40 years. Currently, the company also operates the advertising concessions for Hong Kong International Airport, Macau International Airport and Pacific Place Passages.

*MTR refers to Kwun Tong Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Island Line, South Island Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line and Airport Express.

About TLive

TLive is a brand-new OMO content marketing e-commerce platform designed for consumers in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. The platform combines content marketing with high-quality merchandise from Hong Kong and Greater Bay Areas, offering customers a unique and engaging shopping experience that is both informative and entertaining. Moreover, the platform also utilize digital technologies to foster a deep connection between brands and consumers providing customers with a unique shopping experience, offering limitless fun and surprises.

