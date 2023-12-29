AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Soirée Rooftop Pool & Bar Bali: A new hot-spot rooftop place in Kuta

PRNewswire December 29, 2023

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta welcomes an exciting rebranding of Vertigo Rooftop Pool & Bar to Soirée Rooftop Pool & Bar Bali, Kuta’s hottest sensation that’s making waves not just in the pool but also in the social scene. This sophisticated transformation featuring a fresh look, stylish sun loungers, cabanas, appetizing menu introducing seamless fusion of Asian modern cuisine and a breathtaking 270-degree of Kuta’s charming view and as the sun dips below the horizon, Soiree transforms into a glittering oasis offering guests an exciting experience in the heart of Kuta.

The newly opened air rooftop is designed with modern touch, making the rooftop the ultimate Instagram haven. Whether you’re lounging on one of the sunbeds, sipping on a refreshing cocktail, or capturing the perfect Insta-moment against the backdrop of Kuta’s skyline, every corner is designed to be a feast for the eyes. The culinary team at Soiree has curated a menu that showcases the diverse and rich flavors of Asia, from Gao Bao Bun Pork Belly, Thai Beef Salad, and chef’s signature, Drunken Duck Leg. Soirée is the perfect backdrop for any occasion, it’s a place where locals and tourists meet, creating laughter, music, and the clinking of glasses. The rooftop provides services to cover every detail for private events hosted on the rooftop pool & bar, such as casual dinner by the pool, weddings, parties, and special occasion of any sort.

Soirée Rooftop & Pool Bar Bali is excited to invite everyone to the new rooftop paradise starting 19th December 2023. Open daily, 11 AM until 10 PM. Open for in-house guests and public. The newly opened Soireé Bali is the ultimate destination for tourist who seeks enjoyment and style in the heart of Kuta.

For booking and to explore more, dial 62 (361) 849 6606 or visit https://www.fourpointskuta.com/  and stay close with us on Facebook Soirée Rooftop Pool & Bar Bali and Instagram @soireerooftoppoolandbarbali

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/soiree-rooftop-pool–bar-bali-a-new-hot-spot-rooftop-place-in-kuta-302023626.html

SOURCE Four Points by Sheraton Bali Kuta

