Gotion High-tech’s First Battery Pack Rolls Off the Line at Fremont Factory in the U.S.

PRNewswire December 29, 2023

HEFEI, China, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On December 21, Gotion High-tech’s first battery pack product officially rolled off the production line at the Fremont factory in the United States, marking the official start of Gotion’s “Made in USA” initiative. This is another important step for Gotion High-tech after laying out batteries and materials in Illinois and Michigan in the United States. Sun Yong, Deputy Governor of Anhui Province, Lily Mei, Mayor of Fremont, California, Wu Peimin, Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco, and Li Chen, Senior Vice President of Gotion and President of Gotion Americas Business were present at the event to witness this milestone.

Gotion High-tech’s Fremont factory is located in Silicon Valley, USA, with a production capacity planned at 1 GWh. It is Gotion’s first battery pack production line in the U.S. market, with an automation rate as high as 85%. On the morning of that day, the factory’s first battery production line officially went into operation, launching Gotion’s “Made in USA” initiative. The Fremont factory is targeting the Americas’ ESS market, mainly producing portable energy storage products and residential energy storage products with capacities ranging from 3 kWh to 30 kWh. In addition, the factory will continue to make efforts in areas such as technological and product innovation, customer development, service upgrades and production capacity arrangements, aiming to provide reliable, safe power battery systems and integrated energy storage systems for its customers.

Li Chen, SVP of Gotion and President of Gotion Americas Business, said that Silicon Valley is a core innovation hub. The establishment of the Silicon Valley Research Institute in 2014 marked the starting point for Gotion’s internationalization, and today it marks a full decade. Following the strategic guideline of “In local, for local”, the company has established Gotion’s Fremont factory. “For the past decade, we have consistently adhered to a three-in-one strategy featuring localized research & development, localized manufacturing, and localized marketing. From the initial development of battery management systems to the present battery factory, we have encountered numerous challenges and tests. Today, we have made a name for ourselves in the Americas market, and with the help of the Illinois battery factory and Michigan material factory, Gotion will work together with customers to build a localized and diversified supply chain system characterized by a full value chain.”

SOURCE Gotion High-Tech

