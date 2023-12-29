AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Petal Maps and Tawasal SuperApp Join Forces for a forward thinking maps service, setting the foundation for Building a Global In-Car Solution Ecosystem

PRNewswire December 29, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On December 26th, Petal Maps, Huawei’s navigation system, signed a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tawasal, a leading innovator in communication technology in the UAE. The objective of the collaboration is to provide enhanced map services for users of both parties expanding internationally. The signing ceremony was attended by Abdul Jabbar Al Sayegh chairman of Tawasal and Eric Tan, Director, Huawei cloud service, Outbound Business and Solution Dept.

Deep Data Collaboration to Enhance Petal Maps’ Data

Tawasal SuperApp, is a ground breaking app offering a lifestyle social platform based in Abu Dhabi and operating and being available internationally. Established in 2022, Tawasal Information Technology has quickly become a frontrunner in the IT industry serving more than 2.5 mil users now. Through the application itself Tawasal is committed to delivering dependable, high-standard, and easy-to-use solutions that keep up with the rapidly changing digital world.

Through this strategic collaboration Tawasal will provide Petal Maps with local GPS trajectories, road data, 360° panoramic street photos, and other in-depth local information. This partnership will further enrich Petal Maps’ global data ecosystem, supporting end users and also Chinese automotive companies in global expansion. At the same time, Petal Maps’ global map platform capabilities will assist Tawasal in providing a more convenient and efficient travel experience for its local public in the Middle East region, meeting passengers’ travel needs and providing an efficient service support for promoting local businesses.

Boosting Global Data Ecosystem to Facilitate Efficient Global Expansion for Chinese Automotive Companies

Petal Maps has been actively cooperating with global ecological partners, supplementing and enhancing global data through ecological co-building. Currently, it has accumulated over 320 million POI (Point of Interest) data, constructing competitive products for Chinese automotive companies expanding abroad. At the 2023 Huawei HDC Developer Conference held in August of this year, the HMS for Car outbound strategy was first proposed.

In addition to collaborating with advantageous products like Petal Maps, HMS for Car will provide one-stop services with leading product capabilities and experiences, a rich overseas ecological capability, and collaborative Huawei Cloud computing, ensuring an efficient global expansion of Chinese automotive companies.

This innovative collaboration between Tawasal and Petal Maps marks an exciting milestone to explore the Middle East market. It also ignites a joint commitment in building a global in-car solution with reputable partners and providing a better user experience. Looking ahead, Petal Maps remains committed to elevating its global data and service ecosystem, by providing support for Chinese automotive collaborators to achieve outstanding success on the global stage.

SOURCE Petal Maps

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.