Between the beautiful Xixi National Wetland Park

PRNewswire December 30, 2023

This is how Hangzhou paints the “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains” in the new era

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from haiwainet.cn: 

As the 360 acres of reed flowers around the Autumn Snowing Hut enter into the best viewing period now, Xixi National Wetland Park has once again attracted many Hangzhou residents and tourists to visit. How does the Xixi National Wetland Park, which has always fascinated people, sculpt and embody Hangzhou’s temperament?

Hangzhou has 1,343 square kilometres of wetland areas, and Xixi National Wetland Park is undoubtedly one of the most special ones, which is China’s first national wetland park combining urban wetland, agricultural wetland and cultural wetland, and the first wetland in the world to be listed on the list of international wetlands in the name of national wetland park. For thousands of years, the traditional agricultural production of the indigenous people, such as farming and fishing, and the folk culture formed by them have given Xixi National Wetland Park a profound cultural heritage.

The year 2023 is the 20th year for Hangzhou to implement the Xixi National Wetland Park Comprehensive Protection Project. The city, the people and the wetland are coexisting and co-prosperous. In the Xixi National Wetland Park, Hangzhou has gradually become the most vivid microcosm of the concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”. For thousands of years, Hangzhou has been sung by literati, desired by travelers, and the public impression of the beautiful Hangzhou is going all out to paint a new “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains” in a new era.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn

