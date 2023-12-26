AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Bybit P2P Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Festive Duo Event

PRNewswire December 30, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of its Bybit P2P service. Over the past two years, Bybit P2P has empowered users to buy and sell crypto directly with each other in a secure and efficient environment. Today, we commemorate this milestone with the P2P Festive Duo Event, offering up to 17 USDT in P2P coupons to fuel your crypto journey while witnessing our explosive growth!

Bybit P2P Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Festive Duo Event

In just 2 years, Bybit P2P has experienced remarkable growth, processing over 45 million transactions to date and welcoming a daily active user base of 42,000 traders. Recently, we shattered records by surpassing 80,000 transactions in a single day, highlighting the platform’s immense popularity and unwavering appeal.

Bybit P2P is more than just a platform; it’s a thriving community of crypto enthusiasts united by their passion for digital assets. Join us for exclusive events, connect with fellow traders, and share your crypto journey.

Join the Festivities: P2P Festive Duo Event Details

Event Period: December 26, 2023, 10:00 AM UTCJanuary 17, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC

Complete simple tasks: Like placing your first P2P trade, inviting friends, and making referrals.

Earn up to 17 USDT in coupons: Redeem them for fee discounts, transaction boosters, and more!

Visit Bybit’s website for more details and to unlock your P2P Festive Duo privileges! :https://announcements.bybit.com/article/p2p-festive-duo-grab-up-to-17-usdt-p2p-coupons–blt766f5350f9452d73/

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-p2p-celebrates-2nd-anniversary-with-festive-duo-event-302023891.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.