State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company: Electric empowerment provides “full grid electricity” for local economic development

PRNewswire January 1, 2024

DEZHOU, China, Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, with the continuous increasing of orders at home and abroad, Shandong Maibaohe Fitness Equipment Co., Ltd. is operating at full capacity. With automated production lines for cutting, welding, bending, polishing, spraying, and assembly, the fitness equipment such as treadmills, rowing machines, and dynamic bicycles embedded with the “Made in Ningjin” logo are transported along the sales network and extend to more than 170 countries and regions around the world, including the Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei region and the Yangtze River Delta in china.

The fitness equipment industry in Ningjin County, Dezhou, Shandong Province, started in 2001, is now developing even more vigorously. There are 2,509 registered fitness equipment enterprises in this county. In 2022, the total output value is about 8.76 billion yuan, with more than 400 series of products and 1000 varieties of aerobic, strength, and health equipment. What’s more, there are more than 30,000 relative employees, making it the largest commercial fitness equipment production base in our country.

State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company makes the initiative to connects with the enterprises to learn thoroughly about their electricity needs. By implementing the “fixed personnel, fixed period, and customization” services, the one-to-one energy-saving consulting, comprehensive energy efficiency analysis and other electricity services are provided, clients’ electrical problems are solved. Also, enterprises are offered with optimized energy consumption methods to reduce energy costs, and sufficient electricity for efficient production as well.

State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company adheres to customer-oriented service, which is integrated into the overall situation of stable economy, stable growth, and stable management, and optimizes the “three electrical service suitable for business” work concept continuously. Therefore, the Rainbow Communist Party service team are organized to provide free energy-saving consulting, comprehensive energy efficiency analysis, preventive testing, demand response agency and other services for enterprises, and customized electricity consumption plans are tailored for them to optimize their energy consumption methods, reduce energy costs, and identify the safety hazards in electricity use. So the safety and reliability of the electricity is guaranteed.

In the next step, State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company will continue to optimize its service level, further improve the efficiency of business expansion and installation, shorten the time limit for power application, and maximize the convenience, benefit, and service of power supply by actively connecting and opening a green channel and streamlining business expansion and installation. So the customer’s experience of “obtaining electricity” is effectively enhanced, the service role as the “electricity pioneer” for local economic development is fully played, and the “full grid electricity” for the development of local characteristic industries is effectively provided. (Xu Baokun)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/state-grid-dezhou-power-supply-company-electric-empowerment-provides-full-grid-electricity-for-local-economic-development-302023723.html

SOURCE State Grid Dezhou Power Supply Company

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

