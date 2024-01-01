AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xi pledges to work with international society to build community with a shared future for mankind

PRNewswire January 1, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A report from People’s Daily: On New Year’s Eve, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered his 2024 New Year message via China Media Group and the Internet.

While pursuing its development, China has also embraced the world and fulfilled its responsibility as a major country.

 

China will work closely with the international community for the common good of humanity, build a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the world a better place for all.

“In 2023, we have continued to forge ahead with resolve and tenacity,” President Xi said in his 2024 New Year message. “Going forward, we have full confidence in the future.”

President Xi said the year 2023 has seen China’s economy weather the storm and become “more resilient and dynamic than before.”

China will consolidate and strengthen the momentum of economic recovery, and work to achieve steady and long-term economic development, President Xi said.

While pursuing its development, China has also embraced the world and fulfilled its responsibility as a major country, President Xi said.

Xi pointed out that peace and development remain the underlying trend, no matter how the global landscape may evolve, and only cooperation for mutual benefit can deliver.

China will deepen reform and opening up across the board, and further enhance people’s confidence in development, President Xi said.

Conflicts are still raging in some parts of the world, he said, adding that Chinese are keenly aware of what peace means.

“We will work closely with the international community for the common good of humanity, build a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the world a better place for all,” he said.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/xi-pledges-to-work-with-international-society-to-build-community-with-a-shared-future-for-mankind-302024168.html

SOURCE People’s Daily

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.