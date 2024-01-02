AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xinhua Silk Road: Xinhua-Yushu Wild Cordyceps Sinensis Price Index unveiled in Beijing

PRNewswire January 2, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Xinhua-Yushu Wild Cordyceps Sinensis Price Index was officially released on Dec. 27th in Beijing, capital of China, indicating the accelerated development of wild cordyceps sinensis industry towards a new stage of digital, information and modern mode.

The compiling of the index was jointly conducted by the People’s Government of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province, the Qinghai branch of Xinhua News Agency and the China Economic Information Service (CEIS). Upon the official release of the index, the big data construction of the whole industrial chain of cordyceps sinensis will also be launched.

Cordyceps sinensis, a type of fungi believed to boost the immune system, is a high-end Chinese herbal medicine mainly produced in China. Yushu Prefecture, Sanjiangyuan region, in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, known as the “hometown of Cordyceps sinensis”, is the core and main producing area of high-quality wild cordyceps sinensis.

The wild cordyceps sinensis is one of the most representative traditional Chinese and Tibetan medicine in Yushu, and also an important source of disposable income for permanent residents in rural pastoral areas of the state, said Nyima Tsering, deputy governor of the People’s Government of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province.

The release of the index will provide a solid information foundation for the standardization construction of the wild cordyceps sinensis industry in Yushu, which is expected to drive overall development of other local industries and increase local income.

According to Cao Wenzhong, president of CEIS, the index will focus on standard shaping, brand building, cultural enhancement, discourse construction and other aspects, and gradually build an index system integrating data monitoring, industry analysis, and brand communication.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337939.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

