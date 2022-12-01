Plug and Play Hosts Inaugural Malaysia Expo Day in Kuala Lumpur with strategic partners Khazanah Nasional, CelcomDigi, Sime Darby Plantation, and EDOTCO Group

SINGAPORE, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Plug and Play held the inaugural Expo Day for its newly launched Malaysia Accelerator program which seeks to accelerate the growth of the innovation ecosystem in the country by working with leading corporations and startups across the globe. The event featured pitches from 10 startups that were selected to be part of the first batch of its Malaysia-based accelerator program.

At the event, Khazanah Nasional (“Khazanah”) shared about the Future Malaysia Programme and its commitment to accelerating innovation within the country. Together with other Malaysian conglomerates such as CelcomDigi, Sime Darby Plantation, and EDOTCO Group, Plug and Play aims to scale the startups’ solutions and drive substantial socio-economic impact within Malaysia. The Malaysia Accelerator program focuses on pivotal founding themes such as Digital Society & Technology Hub, Sustainability & Climate Resilience, and Food Security & Agriculture.

Khazanah Managing Director Dato’ Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir said, “Khazanah, through our Advancing Malaysia strategy, is committed to nation-building and economic empowerment, in support of the government’s aspiration of bolstering the nation’s resilience, advancing economic transformation and improving socioeconomic outcomes. The Future Malaysia Programme, an initiative under Dana Impak, is a representation of that commitment specifically for local entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses to spur innovation and economic growth, by driving strategic collaborations within Malaysia’s startup and corporate venture ecosystem.”

“It is encouraging and exciting to be part of something that is driven by innovation, especially creating new synergies between startups and corporates. We are committed to collaborating with other companies and exploring new solutions in areas such as artificial intelligence/machine learning, IR4.0, Web 3.0, digital SME solutions, electrification, etc. This is further made possible through CelcomDigi’s Innovation Centre, which is dedicated to exploring and developing innovative technologies while creating a vibrant ecosystem where startups can thrive and make a meaningful impact,” shared T. Kugan, Chief Innovation Officer, CelcomDigi.

“Sime Darby Plantation takes pride in contributing to the development of Malaysia’s innovation ecosystem. Transformative solutions to navigate the contemporary challenges confronting our world can come from anyone, anywhere. It is therefore important that we support opportunities and platforms for these ideas to shine, whilst fostering an environment that nurtures ingenuity.

As a company that is committed to revolutionize century-old ways of working in oil palm plantations, we understand too well the importance of collaborating with innovative technology partners. Reducing the reliance on manual labor through mechanization, automation, and digitalization is a transformative shift that requires more than just a change in mindset. It demands an overhaul of our operational approach, including the development and application of bespoke machines and technological solutions that suit our specific needs.

The Malaysia Accelerator Program is exciting for us because it presents the potential for synergies that can help us explore these solutions and elevate our internal capabilities. We are looking forward to the prospect of working with participating start-ups in this program and reinforcing our commitment to shaping a better future for our industry.” said Dr Shariman Alwani, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Sime Darby Plantation.

Kevin Chong, Director of Digital & Analytics at EDOTCO Group mentioned, “At EDOTCO Group, we are immensely proud to collaborate with Plug and Play Malaysia. This partnership offers us a unique opportunity to tap into a wealth of innovative ideas and technologies presented by global startups. By engaging in this vibrant ecosystem, we gain access to cutting-edge solutions that enhance our capabilities. Through our participation in this initiative, we benefit directly from the dynamic and creative energies of these emerging start-ups. We are excited to leverage these new relationships to further our vision of a connected, technologically empowered, and environmentally conscious Malaysia.”

“The inaugural Plug and Play Malaysia Accelerator Expo Day has been a tremendous success, and we look forward to the potential outcomes for the startups that have successfully completed our program,” said Jupe Tan, Managing Partner at Plug and Play APAC. “As we expand our activities in Malaysia, we are excited to continue our partnerships with the leading Malaysian conglomerates to contribute to the robust innovation ecosystem in the country.”

In addition to startup pitches, the Expo Day featured a keynote address by Fairul Azida Shahabudin, Deputy Undersecretary, Technology Transfer and Commercialisation of R&D Division, Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation. Fairul Azida Shahabudin shared valuable insights into the current state of Malaysia’s innovation ecosystem, policies that have created a positive impact on startups, as well as the government’s vision for the future.

The Plug and Play Malaysia Expo served as a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and networking among key stakeholders in the innovation landscape. Plug and Play looks forward to continued collaboration with its strategic partners and the vibrant Malaysian startup community to drive innovation and contribute to the growth of the country’s thriving ecosystem.

The 10 startups from the inaugural Malaysia Accelerator program include:

Alphaswift provides customized drones (UAV) and robotics design and development for industrial clients.

Bizbaz are catalysts of transformation, merging cutting-edge AI, data analytics, and behavioral science to redefine industries. Pioneers in innovation, they empower businesses and individuals with profound insights, enabling these parties to make informed decisions that drive positive change.

CropX, an innovative ag-analytics company, is leading farmers around the globe into the era of connected soil. Its user-friendly, cloud-based soil sensor platform delivers the soil intelligence farmers need to dramatically increase crop yield and reduce water, fertilization, and energy costs.

Dagangan is the trusted rural commerce platform revolutionizing access to affordable daily necessities for rural communities in Indonesia. With a mission to tap into the $131B untapped potential, Dagangan proudly serves 87% of Indonesia’s population.

Hillridge has built a platform to help farmers buy targeted, affordable insurance against climate extremes such as droughts, typhoons, heat stress, and too much rain.

LOHUM powers next-gen li-ion battery mobility & energy solutions; gives batteries multiple lives through reuse technology, and makes battery materials last forever through lithium ion battery recycling.

SEADLING utilizes innovative bio-manufacturing technology to transform sustainably farmed seaweed into the highest quality, nutrition-rich products.

SenseGrass is a Soil Intelligence Platform that helps companies and farmers to reduce the excessive nitrogen and fertilizers from the soil, using a patented NPK sensor and optimizing the crop data through Artificial Intelligence Agronomist to grow better with low fertilizer intake to make future of food.

Tanalink is a Malaysian Agritech firm with a mission to equip tropical plantations with innovative solutions that improve operational efficiency, minimize losses, and increase sustainability and yields.

Transitry leverages AI, satellite data, and smart devices to offer nature-based solutions for reversing climate change.

About Khazanah Nasional Berhad

Khazanah Nasional Berhad (“Khazanah”) is the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia entrusted to deliver sustainable value for Malaysians. In line with its long-term strategy of Advancing Malaysia, Khazanah aims to deliver its purpose by investing in catalytic sectors, creating value through active stewardship, increasing its global presence, as well as building capacity and vibrant communities for the benefit of Malaysians.

For more information on Khazanah, visit www.khazanah.com.my.

About CelcomDigi Berhad

CelcomDigi Berhad (formerly known as “Digi.com Berhad”) is Malaysia’s largest mobile network operator with more than 20 million users on its network. Established on 1 December 2022, the company aims to serve the growing digital needs of its customers by leveraging its newly combined widest network footprint, distribution touchpoints, innovative range of digital products and services, and superior customer experience powered by over 4,000 top industry experts. The company has clearly defined ambitions to advance the nation, inspire Malaysian society, and be a leader in inclusion and responsible business practices. For more information on CelcomDigi, visit www.celcomdigi.com.

About Sime Darby Plantation Berhad

Sime Darby Plantation (SDP) is the world’s largest producer of Certified Sustainable Palm Oil (CSPO), with a production of 1.887 million MT (as of 31 December 2022).

As a fully integrated global plantation company, SDP is involved in various activities along the full spectrum of the palm oil value chain, including upstream and downstream operations, Research & Development, renewables as well as agri-business. Its upstream operations are spread across Malaysia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands. Its downstream business, also known as Sime Darby Oils, spans 12 countries worldwide and involves the trading, manufacturing, as well as the sales and marketing of refined oils and fats products, oleochemicals, palm oil-based biodiesel, nutraceuticals and other palm oil derivatives.

With a workforce of over 86,000 employees and a strong focus on operational excellence, research, innovation, and sustainability, Sime Darby Plantation is one of the largest companies in Bursa Malaysia, with a market capitalisation of RM31.54 bil (USD 6.75 bil) as of 15 Dec 2023.

About EDOTCO Group

Established in 2012, EDOTCO Group is the leading digital connectivity infrastructure services company in Asia, providing end-to-end integrated solutions in the tower services sector. Its mission is to help nations across Asia to advance their connectivity infrastructure with leading-edge solutions and achieve equitable connectivity.

With a portfolio of over 54,000 towers across nine countries, the company is present in Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Laos – fulfilling connectivity demands innovatively and sustainably to help its customers and partners accelerate sustainable growth. EDOTCO prioritises prudent portfolio expansion for organic and inorganic opportunities that carry the right scale, economics, and returns for its shareholders.

EDOTCO Group was named Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year for six consecutive years by Frost & Sullivan and was recognised as one of three ASEAN Unicorns based in Malaysia.

For more information, visit www.edotcogroup.com.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since its inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 50 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 80,000 startups and over 550 official corporate and government partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with hundreds of leading Silicon Valley VCs and host more than 1,000 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $12 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal.

For more information visit: www.plugandplayapac.com

