  • contract

JA Solar Successfully Completes the Shipment of All n-type Modules for the ACWA Power Solar Project in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

PRNewswire January 2, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On December 22nd, JA Solar successfully completed the shipment of all n-type modules for the ACWA Power solar project in Tashkent, Uzbekistan with the arrival of the freight train loaded with its modules.

The project agreement was signed between ACWA Power and Uzbekistan’s Joint-Stock Company (JSC) National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU) and Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade. China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited contracted and constructed the project, and JA Solar supplies all the 240MW PV modules for it.

The project indicates that ACWA Power and JA Solar have made constructive progress in cooperation and demonstrates that JA Solar’s n-type modules have gained high recognition in the global market.

ACWA Power is a developer, investor and operator of power generation, and has established long-term cooperative relationships with JA Solar. In April 2022, Mr Yunhe Lyu, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ACWA Power China office, visited JA Solar Executive President Aiqing Yang and Vice President Tony Zhu at JA Solar Beijing Headquarters. Both parties expressed their willingness to deepen cooperation in the field of renewable energy and localized manufacturing for promoting global energy transformation.

Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar, commented, “We are thrilled to participating in and promoting the development of PV market in Uzbekistan. Three years ago, JA Solar exclusively supplied modules for the 100MW Nur Navoi solar project, the first utility-scale solar plant in Uzbekistan. As the country is working to develop a green economy, we look forward to bringing more advanced PV technologies and products to the local market, supporting Uzbekistan to reaching its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

