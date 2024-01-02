AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Thailand welcome 2024 at CentralWorld, Times Square of Asia – The only one World’s Entertainment Countdown Landmark of All Time in the Heart of Bangkok

PRNewswire January 2, 2024

BANGKOK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Central Pattana plc, Thailand’s number one real estate developer and operator of 39 Central shopping centers nationwide, in collaboration with leading public and private partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Royal Thai Police and  Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA), etc., created a sensational world-class countdown event, reinforcing its reputation as the No.1 world’s entertainment countdown, for more than two decades with a historic moment as hundreds of thousands united to countdown to 2024.

Stepping into the year 2024 surrounded by the spectacular 180-degree Futuristic Fireworks show, blending real fireworks with artistic displays on the Panoramix screen. Moreover, It is the only venue that gathers K-Pop, C-Pop, and T-Pop artists on the same stage, let’s have a blast with K-Pop artist: Youngjae Got 7, C-Pop artist: Patrick Nattawat and a number of T-Pop artists led by PP Krit and Billkin Putthipong, BOWKYLION and a collaboration between Nont Thanont x Ink Warunthorn and the final 15-minute countdown moment to 2024 on screens throughout Bangkok.

Undoubtedly, centralwOrld Bangkok cOuntdOwn 2024 has been the most popular countdown venue in the heart of Thailand for more than two decades. In addition to centralwOrld’s extensive collaborations with other sectors in organizing countdown events since 2000, nestled in the heart of the city with seamless transport access and the vast Ratchaprasong area capable of hosting over 250,000 people, Central World emerges as the ultimate destination to ring in the New Year.

This is another year that centralwOrld celebrated the New Year countdown moments with people around the world as we are going up on the screen in Times Square New York to complete the last night of the year for five consecutive year. Plus, the spectacular memorable moments which is ensuring that centralwOrld Bangkok cOuntdOwn 2024 becomes a symbolic event of Thailand’s New Year celebrations, creating the most memorable happy year-end moments in the same way as countdown landmarks around the world. The event also ensured strong security measures for the confidence of the large crowd of Thai people and foreign tourists and boosted the country’s economy.

SOURCE CENTRAL PATTANA

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.