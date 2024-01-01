AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Heidrick & Struggles Announces 2024 Global and Regional Leader Appointments

PRNewswire January 3, 2024

Promotions span six practice areas and three regions across business lines and corporate roles to drive growth in 2024 and beyond

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, announced key global and regional leader appointments, effective January 1, 2024. Leaders appointed will continue driving progress on the firm’s diversified growth strategy and further solidify Heidrick & Struggles as a trusted leadership advisor.

“I look forward to the positive impact these dynamic leaders will make across the industries we serve as they continue to advise our clients on critical leadership and human capital issues in an increasingly complex talent landscape,” said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. “The consultants in this newly promoted group embody our firm’s values and dedication to delivering outstanding client service, and also reflect our commitment to fostering a culture where our colleagues can develop and grow within the firm.”

The 20 leaders span Heidrick & Struggles’ priority practice areas, as well as regions and business lines.

Individuals promoted to Executive Search Global Practice Managing Partners:

Individuals promoted to Executive Search Global Heads:

  • Katie Graham Shannon, Technology Officers Practice
  • Fabrice Lebecq, Supply Chain & Operations Officers Practice, continuing as Regional Practice Managing Partner, Industrial Practice, Europe & Africa
  • Kristin Deutmeyer, Marketing, Sales & Strategy Officers Practice
  • Alyse Bodine, Co-Lead, Financial Officers Practice, continuing as Regional Practice Managing Partner, Corporate Officers Practice, Americas
  • Sachi Vora, Co-Lead, Financial Officers Practice
  • Brad Warga, Co-Lead, Chief Human Resources Officers Practice
  • Jennifer Wilson Co-Lead, Chief Human Resources Officers Practice

Individuals promoted to Executive Search Regional Practice Managing Partners:

Individuals Promoted to Partners-in-Charge:

Individuals promoted within Business Talent Group (BTG), part of Heidrick & Struggles’ On-Demand Talent (ODT) Business, taking on new roles:

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world’s top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com 

About BTG
Business Talent Group (BTG) is the leading talent marketplace that connects independent management consultants, subject matter experts, project managers, and interim executives with the world’s best companies. BTG provides just the right on-demand talent needed: remote or on-site, part-time or full-time, individuals or teams, all around the world. That’s why more than 50% of the F100 and hundreds of other leading companies trust BTG to curate, vet, and compliantly deliver talent who fuel growth, innovation, and performance improvement. BTG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII).

Media Contact

Bianca Wilson
Director, Public Relations, Americas
Heidrick & Struggles
bwilson@heidrick.com

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

