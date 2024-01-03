AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

RT-RK Announces Enhanced mARTini: Focus on Legacy IVI SoCs and Android 14

PRNewswire January 3, 2024

Expanding the Pre-Integrated Platform Portfolio with NVIDIA Parker and Xavier, and NXP i.MX Series

NOVI SAD, Serbia, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — RT-RK, a leading embedded software development house, announces a significant upgrade to its container solution, mARTini. Front runner among Android container solutions, mARTini delivers unparalleled environment for Android applications within Linux-based In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems.

The upgrade introduces expanded support for Legacy IVI SoCs, encompassing NVIDIA’s automotive-grade products Parker and Xavier, along with the NXP i.MX series. mARTini’s versatility now spans seamlessly across a diverse array of hardware configurations, guaranteeing peak performance on legacy systems. This comprehensive coverage of new platforms not only broadens the technological landscape but also empowers OEMs to seamlessly continue harnessing their in-production IVI systems with the advantages of Android, extending the benefits throughout the entire lifespan of the current IVI generation.

A commitment to staying at the forefront of Android technology is evident with the upgrade of the mARTini container on Android 12 coupled with continuous efforts towards optimizing its performance on Android 14. With its focus on virtualization, Android 14 is poised to revolutionize the alignment between hardware configurations and container-based virtual solutions. Rigorous testing, including the successful execution of the Android Compatibility Test Suite (CTS) underscores the robustness of the upgrade.

Krsto Lazic, Head of Marketing and Sales at RT-RK, expressed the company’s dedication to advancing the mARTini solution, emphasizing a strategic focus on legacy IVI SoCs: “At RT-RK, we are committed to providing regular upgrades and updates for mARTini. It is our strategic decision to support OEMs as they navigate the shift towards Android. Our dedication ensures that they receive immediate support, enabling them to leverage the latest advancements and stay at the forefront of the expanding Android landscape.”

For a demonstration and further inquiries regarding our latest advancements with mARTini, contact the RT-RK team at info@rt-rk.com , and meet them at the Venetian Tower during CES 2024.

About RT-RK

RT-RK is a premium embedded software development house in Southeast Europe, with a focus on consumer electronics and infotainment systems. The company was founded in 1991, and currently employs 500+ engineers. RT-RK has a background in being a near shore development center of silicon vendor, networking, automotive, and consumer electronics companies. https://www.rt-rk.com/

SOURCE RT-RK

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.