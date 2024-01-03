Meeranda Selected to Pitch at Microsoft Reactor

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Meeranda , a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving both Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs), announced today that it has been selected as one of ten companies to participate in Microsoft Reactor – Toronto AI Entrepreneurs Unite – Founders Hub PitchFest. The event, which will be held on January 16th 2024, is hosted by Microsoft, and will bring together a select group of growing AI companies to showcase their innovations and ideas.

The participants were chosen from among the members of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub program. This program caters to startups leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI, offering them resources, mentorship, and opportunities for growth. Members of this community were invited to submit their candidacies and ten companies were selected to pitch their startup.

The opportunity to pitch at the Microsoft Reactor – Toronto AI Entrepreneurs Unite – Founders Hub PitchFest acknowledges Meeranda ‘s innovation and contribution to the AI landscape. The event serves as a platform for Meeranda to share its vision, while networking with industry leaders, and explore potential collaborations.

“What a great way to commence 2024,” said Mr. Raji Wahidy, Founder and CEO of Meeranda . “We are very excited that Microsoft has given us the opportunity to share our story as part of Microsoft Reactor. 2024 will be a very busy year for Meeranda as we will commence deploying our product to our early adopters along with other new partners in the first quarter of this year. Taking part in Microsoft Reactor will allow us to raise more awareness about Meeranda to the wider community as well as seek additional partnerships from interested parties.”

Meeranda is offering a free demo to all businesses interested in considering Meeranda ‘s solution offering to complement and streamline their business operations. Interested parties can now sign up for the demo here .

About Meeranda

Meeranda is a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider that offers real-time human-like AI to deliver “The New Personalized Customer Experience” for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs). Meeranda ‘s cutting-edge AI technology aims to deliver a Gen AI personalized corporate concierge service to avoid long wait times to speak with an agent, irrelevant phone options, non-timely hiring of support, sales, and marketing staff, as well as the inconsistent outsourcing QoS. Although in its early stages, Meeranda already has agreements across six countries and seven industries, thus far.

