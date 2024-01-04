AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Hyundai, Kia and Samsung Electronics to Collaborate on Connecting Mobility and Residential Spaces

PRNewswire January 4, 2024
  • Hyundai Motor and Kia will link Samsung’s ‘SmartThings’ IoT (Internet of Things) platform to their connected car services
  • The three companies aim to break the boundaries between living spaces and mobility spaces, enhancing the time value of driving before, during and after
    — Car-to-Home service to provide remote and touch-based control of various home appliances through voice commands while driving
    — Home-to-Car service to check vehicle status, control functions and manage charging before and after driving
  • Customers can also experience seamless connectivity with OTA and USB-based updates

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced that they have signed an agreement on January 3 with Samsung Electronics for a Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car service partnership, aiming to enhance the connectivity between residential and mobility spaces.

Under this agreement, Hyundai and Kia customers will be able to remotely control digital appliances via touch and voice commands through their cars’ in-car infotainment systems. Conversely, they will have remote vehicle control via AI speakers, TVs and smartphone apps to control various vehicle functions.

This is made possible through the organic integration of Hyundai and Kia’s connected car services and Samsung’s Internet of Things (IoT) platform, ‘SmartThings’. Customers are expected to use it in various ways in their daily lives, enjoying uninterrupted connectivity experiences.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company; Kia Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.