THAILAND EXPECTS 25% GROWTH IN FITNESS AND MASS PARTICIPATION SPORTS FOR 2024

BASE Bangkok ‘Asia’s Gym of the Year’ Partners with Hyrox Fitness Race to Further Elevate Physical Training in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — According to the Thai Mass Participation Sports Trade Association (TMPSA) over 1,500 mass participation sports such as marathons, off road races, and competitive fitness events took place in 2023. Based upon TMPSA’s forecast, this figure is expected to grow by 25% in 2024. Pre-COVID mass participation sports contributed to roughly 200 billion Thai baht annually across sectors. Post-pandemic, the region is rapidly seeing a resurgence in terms of interest and participation in these types of events alongside the rise in sports related businesses, products, and services which correlates to peoples’ growing interest in health and wellness.

BASE Bangkok, ‘Asia’s Gym of the Year’, and multiple winner of ‘Best Gym in Bangkok‘ by ClassPass exemplifies the modernized and fast growing trend of accessible fitness led by community support and technology. Renowned for their HIIT and strength training concept, BASE Bangkok takes the experience a step further with their proprietary BASELINE technology. This ‘gamified’ approach to fitness involves in-club stats displayed on screens and personalized fitness insights through their dedicated app where friends can also connect and support each other’s progress.

Most recently, BASE Bangkok partnered up with Hyrox – a global fitness and racing competition which started in 2017 and has since seen a meteoric rise with 45 events scheduled across 16 countries/regions since their 2022 launch, including races in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea, with plans to launch in Thailand soon. As a Hyrox partner, BASE Bangkok has launched Hyrox-specific programs and classes to help race participants to prepare and excel at the competition.

“Fitness events are on the rise and joining a race or challenge is a motivating goal for people of all levels,” said Jack Thomas, Founder and CEO of BASE, “One of our core values at BASE is providing an environment that is accessible and fun so partnering with Hyrox is a logical step as we both share this approach.”

“Hyrox is proud to partner with BASE Bangkok. We see a lot of future growth opportunities in Southeast Asia for our brand and in particular within Thailand. Collaborating with a top fitness studio like BASE Bangkok will only help accelerate our growth and awareness”, said Richard Cowley APAC Director of Hyrox.

The BASE Studios and training grounds are located in Bangkok’s prime neighborhoods of Thonglor, Sathorn, Langsuan, and the newly launched Amarin branch. The fitness studios have become a favorite among both Thais and expats, thanks to its world-class training delivered by top local and international coaches and welcoming inclusive community vibe.

