AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

EmpowerHer: ASPL Group’s International Women’s Day Coaching Experience

PRNewswire March 4, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This International Women’s Day ASPL Group, a leading provider of strategic leadership training, recruitment and consulting, is excited to announce the launch of “EmpowerHer,” in alignment with the United Nation’s theme of Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress.

This campaign is dedicated to empowering and supporting three women, or individuals who identify as women, in their professional development to strengthen their ability to learn, earn and lead. 

ASPL Group is proudly offering an exclusive opportunity for a free one-hour personalised coaching session with ASPL Group’s skilled and under the following three categories:

Empowering Leaders

In this unique session, our coach will guide an executive or manager diving deep into dynamic leadership using ASPL Group’s cutting-edge neuroscience framework for adaptive leadership to EmpowerHer and set her on a path towards becoming a more impactful and visionary leader.

Career Elevation

Aimed at the woman looking to take her career to new heights. In this session, she will learn to make decisions with confidence, learn effective communication and explore possibilities to polish her narrative and align strengths with passions to propel her to success.

Thriving Futures

Thriving Futures is specially designed for women from disadvantaged communities ready to kickstart their careers and emerge as leaders. Our coaches focus on building self-belief and self-confidence and dive into the realm of financial literacy, arming her with the knowledge to navigate her financial future confidently.

ASPL’s CEO Kris Grant said: “Our EmpowerHer coaching sessions are designed to Count Her In this International Women’s Day. ASPL Group is committed to fostering women’s development, recognising investment not only drives individual success but also fortifies the collective strength of the organisations we engage in, and contributes to positively to our community. These personalised coaching sessions provide a unique space for three women to harness their leadership potential, navigate career challenges, and emerge as empowered leaders.”

For more information, or to register visit the website.

About ASPL Group

ASPL Group is a management consultancy, training and recruitment firm focused on aligning people, processes and systems. We have been operating across the private and public sectors in Australia and Asia Pacific for the past 16 years.

ASPL Group offers strategic leadership training and consulting for emerging leaders across government and corporate organisations. We recognise the importance of investment into capability, leadership and talent management. Our core services are:

  • Recruitment
  • Consulting
  • Training
  • Innovation

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/empowerher-aspl-groups-international-womens-day-coaching-experience-302077940.html

SOURCE ASPL Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.