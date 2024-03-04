AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

“Image Possibilities Coproduction Plan” Supported Works Garner International Attention

PRNewswire March 4, 2024

BEIJING, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In recent days, a collection of documentaries depicting Chinese stories has garnered widespread attention from international audiences and industry professionals. These documentaries are part of a initiative known as the “Image Possibilities Coproduction Plan” (IP PLAN), released by China Review Studio aimed at fostering collaboration among international directors to create documentaries focused on Chinese themes, thereby promoting increased interaction and exchange.

The IP PLAN has captured enthusiastic attention and participation from the international film and television industry, including internationally renowned experts and emerging young directors. In an increasingly conservative atmosphere prevailing in the global film and news industry, the project conveys a message that Chinese film directors are eager to collaborate as partners and friends with colleagues from around the world, engaging in joint productions.

Malcolm Clarke, a two-time Oscar winner, was invited to serve as a juror for the IP PLAN. He stated that this reflects China’s desire to better understand the complexity of global communication. Clarke emphasized the importance of properly understanding and appreciating China, the Chinese people, and their achievements.

Renowned British documentary filmmaker Michael Wood expressed that the IP PLAN helps diminish ignorance and counters the growing cultural biases worldwide.

According to publicly available information, the IP PLAN aim to foster effective cultural exchange and enhance mutual understanding through international collaboration. It seeks to advocate global cultural initiatives while promoting a perspective on civilization that emphasizes equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusivity.

SOURCE China Review Studio

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.