IFF Launches Advertising Campaign Celebrating The Art Of Perfumery

PARIS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IFF has launched an advertising campaign featuring staple tools of the art of perfumery. The campaign is appearing today in select publications and online.

“IFF perfumers are artists of the invisible, who craft olfactive works of art, connecting with consumers around the world through the scents they create for niche to global brands,” said Sabrya Meflah, IFF president of fine fragrance. “This campaign celebrates their art, which carries a unique emotional power.”

The advertising campaign was shot by renowned luxury, perfume and haute-jewelry photographer, Helmut Stelzenberger, who has worked on ad campaigns for Chanel, Van Cleef, Cartier and others.

The campaign visuals feature the iconic blue-glass bottle—a staple of the IFF brand—held within hands representing perfumery craftsmanship. Meanwhile, the perfumer’s tools—blotters, beakers, pipettes and vials—stand on the scale perfumers use to compound their fragrance formulas. The scale’s digital display shows a date of significance in IFF’s long history: 1889, the year predecessor company Polak & Schwarz was founded, a testimony of the company’s longstanding legacy.

