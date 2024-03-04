AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
IFF Launches Advertising Campaign Celebrating The Art Of Perfumery

PRNewswire March 4, 2024

PARIS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IFF has launched an advertising campaign featuring staple tools of the art of perfumery. The campaign is appearing today in select publications and online.

“IFF perfumers are artists of the invisible, who craft olfactive works of art, connecting with consumers around the world through the scents they create for niche to global brands,” said Sabrya Meflah, IFF president of fine fragrance. “This campaign celebrates their art, which carries a unique emotional power.”

The advertising campaign was shot by renowned luxury, perfume and haute-jewelry photographer, Helmut Stelzenberger, who has worked on ad campaigns for Chanel, Van Cleef, Cartier and others.

The campaign visuals feature the iconic blue-glass bottle—a staple of the IFF brand—held within hands representing perfumery craftsmanship. Meanwhile, the perfumer’s tools—blotters, beakers, pipettes and vials—stand on the scale perfumers use to compound their fragrance formulas. The scale’s digital display shows a date of significance in IFF’s long history: 1889, the year predecessor company Polak & Schwarz was founded, a testimony of the company’s longstanding legacy.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.comTwitter , FacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn.

© 2024 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:
Judith Gross
VP Scent Communication and Branding
+33630097462
Judith.gross@iff.com 

 

 

SOURCE IFF

