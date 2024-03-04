Milliken & Company Recognized Among the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies®

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company is proud to be included on the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies list curated by Ethisphere, a leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This annual recognition highlights organizations with an exemplary commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance and governance programs. Milliken is one of only six honorees to make the list every year since the award was first created in 2007.

“At Milliken, we are committed to making a positive impact on people and the world around us,” said Milliken President and CEO Halsey Cook. “This honor affirms that how we conduct business matters just as much as what we accomplish, and we’re proud to be recognized again this year.”

Guided by its core values and the ever-changing landscape of the communities it serves, Milliken undertook an extensive project in 2023 to better understand the needs and desires of its associate base. The company then formalized its commitment to Team Milliken with the launch of its Associate Promise, a commitment to building a better future by fostering a culture rooted in trust, intentional inclusion and diversity, and empowerment. Milliken’s Associate Promise echoes elements of Milliken’s overarching ethics and compliance program that strives to purposefully impact the world through a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.

“By acting with integrity and transparency, we continue our commitment to maintaining our ethical enterprise,” shared Kasel Knight, SVP and General Counsel and head of sustainability at Milliken. “From the way we treat our associates to the way we engage in the market, we act for humankind in everything we do.”

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide more than 240 proof points on their culture of ethics, environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, ethics and compliance program, diversity, equity and inclusion, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. In 2024, 136 honorees were recognized, spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

“Year after year, we see Milliken exhibit a best-in-class culture of ethics and integrity,” added Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s chief strategy officer and executive chair. “Not only is this team demonstrating a strong ethical mindset, Milliken is committed to continually improving their ethics and compliance practices. We congratulate Milliken on its 18th year as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.”

To view the full list of this year’s honorees, visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website (https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees).

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow’s breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people’s lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken’s curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

