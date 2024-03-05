AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AlixPartners Further Strengthens Asia Technology, Media & Telecommunications Team with New Partner & Managing Director, Janet Tang

PRNewswire March 5, 2024

HONG KONG, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced that Janet Tang has joined its Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) team as a Partner & Managing Director in the Hong Kong office.

With over two decades of experience across Greater China, the United States, and Canada, Janet is a seasoned leader in driving growth, transformation, and innovation in cloud, artificial intelligence, Industry 4.0, and omni-channel commerce.

Prior to joining AlixPartners, Janet held various senior leadership roles at Lenovo. As Chief Strategy Officer, she was instrumental in spearheading the company’s global strategic transformation in business innovation, digitalization, customer-centricity, and advancing services capabilities. She also incubated and served as the interim General Manager for the company’s expansion into enterprise hybrid cloud and transformed its global e-commerce platform and services. Previously she was a Director at Microsoft, where she developed the cloud landing strategy into regional markets and led the execution of Azure go-to-market operations in Greater China, bootstrapping the Cloud ecosystem and partnerships.

Janet also spent eight years with McKinsey & Co. serving global Fortune 500 clients in Asia-Pacific. She holds a master’s degree in Computer Science from Stanford University, and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Shiv Shivaraman, Partner & Managing Director and Asia Region Leader at AlixPartners, said, “Janet brings a wealth of experience in spearheading strategic transformation across corporate and advisory roles, and her pronounced leadership skills make her an exceptional addition to our TMT team in Asia. We are confident that her profound insights and innovative approach will not only further enhance our TMT offerings in the region but will also be pivotal in advancing our clients’ ambitions, reinforcing AlixPartners’ standing as one of Asia Pacific’s leading consultancy firms.”

Sai Tunuguntla, Partner & Managing Director and TMT regional leader in Asia at AlixPartners, said, “I am excited to have Janet Tang join our rapidly growing TMT practice.  Her deep understanding of the tech services, coupled with her success in driving growth and digitalization, will be invaluable for our clients. Janet’s appointment significantly boosts our efforts to aid our clients with TMT propositions in Greater China.”

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/alixpartners-further-strengthens-asia-technology-media–telecommunications-team-with-new-partner–managing-director-janet-tang-302079199.html

SOURCE AlixPartners

