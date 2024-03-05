AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MMA Global Announces Appointment of Rohit Dadwal as CEO of MMA Asia Pacific and Global Head of Smarties Worldwide

PRNewswire March 5, 2024

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MMA Global, the leading global trade association for marketers, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rohit Dadwal as its APAC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Global Head of Smarties Worldwide, the prestigious marketing awards program.

With an illustrious career marked by visionary leadership and a passion for innovation in marketing, Rohit brings a wealth of experience to his new roles at MMA Global and Smarties Worldwide. As the CEO of MMA Global APAC, Rohit will spearhead the organization’s mission to empower marketers with the insights, tools, and connections needed to drive business growth in an ever-evolving landscape.

In addition to his role as CEO of MMA Global APAC, Rohit will assume the position of Global Head of Smarties Worldwide, where he will oversee the renowned Smarties Awards program. The Smarties Awards celebrate excellence in Marketing and recognizes the most innovative and impactful campaigns from around the world.

Commenting on his appointment, Rohit said, “I am honoured and excited to take on this elevated role as MMA Global’s APAC CEO as well as provide leadership for Smarties Worldwide. MMA Global has been at the forefront of shaping the future of marketing, and I am committed to advancing its mission of driving marketing innovation and effectiveness globally. The Smarties Awards, as a cornerstone of recognition in the industry, will continue to inspire and celebrate the remarkable achievements of marketers who push the boundaries of creativity and effectiveness.”

Rohit has been honored with prestigious awards for his impact in digital marketing, including Asia Pacific’s Executive of the Year (2019), World Leadership Congress’s Visionary Leader for Business Transformation (2022), and World Digital Marketing Congress’s Mobile Industry Person of the Year (2022). Rohit has built pivotal relationships with industry pioneers, and his ability to attract top Chief Marketing Officers and Marketing Leaders in the Asia Pacific underscores his influence and dedication to #shapingthefuture of the marketing industry. As both an advocate and influencer within the marketing industry, Rohit’s strategic foresight and unwavering commitment to excellence are in perfect harmony with MMA Global’s mission to uplift the marketing profession and drive innovation.

We are delighted to have Rohit Dadwal in the CEO role for MMA Global APAC, and the Global Head of Smarties Worldwide. His wealth of experience, strategic acumen, and passion for innovation make him the perfect fit to lead MMA Global APAC into its next chapter,” said Greg Stuart – CEO of MMA Global.

The MMA Global community is excited about the transformative impact Rohit is expected to bring to the organization and the Smarties Awards. With Rohit at the helm, MMA Global is positioned to further cement its status as a global leader of innovative change in the industry.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With a commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.

Smarties Worldwide: Smarties Worldwide is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The Smarties Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and effectiveness in the dynamic world of mobile marketing.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mma-global-announces-appointment-of-rohit-dadwal-as-ceo-of-mma-asia-pacific-and-global-head-of-smarties-worldwide-302078479.html

SOURCE MMA Global APAC

