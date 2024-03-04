AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Cyient Partners with MassMedic to Accelerate MedTech Innovation

PRNewswire March 5, 2024

HYDERABAD, India, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering and Technology Solutions company, is thrilled to announce its membership with the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMedic), the largest regional MedTech association in the United States. This partnership signifies a strategic move by Cyient to deepen its commitment to the healthcare sector, leveraging its extensive expertise in engineering and digital technologies to drive forward MedTech innovation.

Through this collaboration, Cyient aims to support the MedTech community by enhancing product development, testing, and compliance with regulatory standards. Cyient’s proven track record in delivering end-to-end solutions will empower MedTech companies to navigate the complexities of the healthcare market more efficiently.

“Joining MassMedic marks a significant milestone in our journey toward becoming a key enabler in the MedTech industry,” said Anand Parameswaran, President and Business Head – Healthcare & Life Sciences, Cyient. “Our goal is to leverage our deep domain knowledge and digital expertise to accelerate innovation, improve patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs.”

As part of the partnership, Cyient and MassMedic will launch a series of initiatives aimed at addressing critical challenges in the MedTech sector. These will include collaborative workshops, thought leadership sessions, and innovation-driven projects designed to foster technological advancements and encourage knowledge sharing among industry leaders.

Rachel Robinson, COO of MassMedic, welcomed Cyient’s membership, stating, “Cyient’s engineering excellence and commitment to innovation make them a valuable addition to our association. Together, we look forward to driving significant advancements in the MedTech space.”

This partnership is expected to yield substantial benefits for the MedTech community, enhancing the development and deployment of cutting-edge medical technologies that can lead to better health outcomes worldwide.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) partners with over 300 customers, including 40% of the top 100 global innovators, to deliver intelligent engineering and technology solutions for a digital, autonomous, and sustainable future. As a company, Cyient is committed to Designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable Tomorrow Together with our stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.
Follow news about the company at @Cyient.

About MassMedic

The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council, an organization of 330 manufacturers, suppliers, research institutions, and academic health centers, promotes the unique interests of the Bay State’s growing and vibrant medical device sector. Through a variety of programs, informational seminars, advocacy campaigns and other projects, MassMedic provides medical device manufacturers and suppliers with information on industry trends and regulatory policies, and creates forums that allow members to exchange ideas and information on issues affecting the industry.

For more information on MassMedic, please contact (617) 414-1340, or visit the website at www.massmedic.com.

For further information please contact:

Gowtham Uyalla

Kaizzen PR

+91 99892 22959

gowtham.uyalla@kaizzencomm.com

Phalguna Hari Jandhyala

Cyient  

Phalguna.Harijandhyala@cyient.com

 

SOURCE Cyient

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.