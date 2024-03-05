Radisson Hotel Group to Debut Vibrant and Stylish Radisson RED Hotel in Downtown Auckland, New Zealand

SYDNEY, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group will introduce its first playful and dynamic brand, Radisson RED, to Auckland, New Zealand. Located in the heart of Queen Street, the purpose-built 322-key Radisson RED Auckland will offer a modern lifestyle experience to its guests and add an eclectic ambiance to Auckland.

Radisson RED offers stylish spaces with standout designs where guests can feel inspired, engaged and connected to the heart of the destination. The new launch draws inspiration from Aotea’s surrounding arts and entertainment venues, creating social spaces designed for guests to unwind and relax in the informal and inviting hotel environment.

Since the reopening of the country’s international borders in August 2022, New Zealand’s tourism industry has enjoyed robust growth, with 2.96 million overseas visitor arrivals in the year ending December 2023, up by 1.52 million from the previous year. The property is owned by Stonewood Group, a prominent developer with a robust track record in New Zealand’s property sector. This underscores Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to engaging with owners through various diverse business models within the Auckland and New Zealand hospitality market.

“We are thrilled to establish our relationship with Stonewood Group and introduce New Zealand’s largest leased project with the 322-key Radisson RED Auckland. With its distinctive design, vibrant atmosphere, and the versatility to effortlessly transition between work and play, Radisson RED is an ideal match for Auckland, New Zealand’s largest and most populous city. Auckland is fast becoming one of New Zealand’s top tourist destinations renowned for its multiculturalism and culinary influences, making it an ideal and thriving market to launch the Radisson RED brand.” said Lachlan Hoswell, Managing Director, Australasia, Radisson Hotel Group.

“This is the perfect time to join forces with Radisson Hotel Group to introduce Radisson RED to Auckland. The Radisson RED brand is an ideal brand that diversifies our real estate portfolio, with a strong commercial and operational value proposition with a distinct design concept that helps guests immerse themselves into Queen Street’s thriving arts district. With Radisson Hotel Group’s strong network of loyal guests, and wide appeal to the modern-day traveller, we’re looking forward to opening the doors of the property in 2025.” said Michael Chow, Co-founder and Director, Stonewood Group.

Guests can choose from stylish Standard Rooms to spacious two-bedroom suites, and enjoy access to an all-day dining restaurant, a wellness facility as well as four function rooms for meetings and events. The hotel forms an integral component of a mixed-use commercial development, incorporating dining establishments including a rooftop specialty restaurant, and retail outlets. With close access to Auckland’s key attractions, guests can take a 10-minute walk to the Auckland waterfront which is surrounded by upscale shops, restaurants and bars. Moreover, the hotel boasts proximity to popular tourist attractions, including art galleries, parks, and museums.

The new Radisson RED hotel in New Zealand marks the latest expansion for the brand with nearly 80 hotels in operation and under development including recent openings and signings in Berlin, Tbilisi, Belgrade, Liverpool, Lagos, as well as upcoming openings in Phuket and Cebu.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is an international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,320 hotels in operation and under development. The international hotel group is rapidly growing with a plan to significantly grow the portfolio. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved near-term Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website . Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT RADISSON RED

Radisson RED is an (upper) upscale hotel brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. The brand injects new life into hospitality through informal services where anything goes, a social scene that’s waiting to be shared and stylish public spaces with standout design to inspire our guests. Radisson RED hotels are designed to fit the needs of our guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out switching effortlessly between business and pleasure. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson RED by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

For reservations and more information, visit our website . Or connect with Radisson RED on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT STONEWOOD GROUP

With over 25 years of experience and a proven track record in property acquisition, sales and development, Stonewood Group, founded by brothers John and Michael Chow, has emerged as a prominent force in the New Zealand business landscape. Established in 1994, Stonewood Group has evolved into a multifaceted enterprise with a substantial portfolio of commercial properties and a diverse range of businesses. As a fast-growing family business with circa NZ$1B of assets in real estate, renewable energy and infrastructure, Stonewood Group stands out with its ability to adapt quickly to the changing New Zealand business landscape, making it a dynamic and successful company in the region.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/radisson-hotel-group-to-debut-vibrant-and-stylish-radisson-red-hotel-in-downtown-auckland-new-zealand-302079237.html

SOURCE Radisson Hotel Group