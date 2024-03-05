AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: major French companies create a video game to give welcomers hospitality training

PRNewswire March 5, 2024

PARIS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games just a few months away, Alliance France Tourisme, an association of major tourism companies, has unveiled an unprecedented initiative to spread the hospitality culture among all welcomers. 

Marianne - AFT

This original enterprise, introduced on the Champs-Élysées, will prepare the French to be collectively ready to provide the best possible hospitality for the millions of international visitors in summer 2024.

Alliance France Tourisme will offer free training in the form of an immersive video game on two themes: French hospitality and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The training will be offered to all company employees as well as to all welcomers and volunteers in France, such as hospitality professionals, retailers, restaurateurs, mobility stakeholders and security forces…

In 30 minutes, the user will learn the basics of French hospitality – availability, manners, openness to others and further skills, animated by characters in a dynamic presentation to remind them how to be a French ambassador and make it iconic.

France remains the world’s top tourist destination. With this initiative, the leading tourism companies are willing to show the country’s full commitment to making visitor stays exceptional – our companies and our employees are ready!

Access the training: www.alliance-france-tourisme.fr 

Dominique MARCEL, President of Alliance France Tourisme: “The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are a great opportunity to strengthen France’s appeal and prompt a new desire to travel in our country. Quality of hospitality will be a key element for success of our visitor experience. Fully committed to hospitality, the major French companies active within Alliance France Tourisme are willing to offer all the welcomers and volunteer participants an unprecedented tool to remind them of the basics of French hospitality in the form of an immersive video game.”

Alliance France Tourisme: 

An association of reflection and action, Alliance France Tourisme works as a think tank to address all topics related to tourism in France and the country’s attractiveness.

Composed of leading tourism companies, Alliance France Tourisme brings together expertise, presents a global vision of tourism and offers analysis and recommendations.

Each member is an essential link in the tourism value chain made up of airports, transportation, accommodations, coffee shops, event organizers, shopping, leisure, etc.

Their size, the diversity of their business lines and their impact on the economy with more than one million employees overall, make it possible to set a course for the policies and investments needed to develop France’s attractiveness and structure the industry.

 www.alliance-france-tourisme.fr / https://twitter.com/AllianceFrT

Alliance France Tourisme Logo

SOURCE Alliance France Tourisme

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.