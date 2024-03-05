AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Invites Global Users to Share Feedback on Its Award-Winning Mobile App, with Rewards of Up to 9,999 USDT

PRNewswire March 5, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, has initiated a worldwide campaign to actively engage its user base and gather valuable feedback on the award-winning Bybit App. This campaign is designed to foster a strong sense of community and prioritize the user experience by directly incorporating insights from Bybit’s global user community. The ultimate goal is to continually improve and enhance the overall app experience for all users.

Running from now until March 31, the app review campaign offers participants the chance to enter a lucky draw and win exciting prizes. The 1st place winner will win the top prize of 9,999 USDT. The 2nd to 20th place winners will each receive a 10% trading fee voucher. For more details, visit this page.  

Bybit encourages participants to share their honest and thoughtful feedback, covering all aspects of the Bybit app, including its features, functionality, user interface, and overall experience. These reviews will provide invaluable insights to enhance Bybit’s product development capabilities.

“At Bybit, we deeply value the voice of our users and strive to create an exceptional experience for them,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We believe in maintaining an open and transparent dialogue with our community, and their honest feedback is instrumental in shaping the future of our platform. Together, we can build a stronger Bybit that meets the evolving needs of our users in the dynamic world of crypto.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume with over 20 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-invites-global-users-to-share-feedback-on-its-award-winning-mobile-app-with-rewards-of-up-to-9-999-usdt-302079169.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.