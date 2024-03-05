AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bitget’s Protection Fund Report in Feb 2024

PRNewswire March 5, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, unveiled its February 2024 Protection Fund Valuation Report. According to the report, the fund recorded its highest average monthly valuation, surpassing 461 million, and peaked at an unprecedented 543 million on February 28th. This highlights Bitget’s dedication to safeguarding its users.

Within the cryptocurrency realm, Bitget’s Protection Fund is recognized for its substantial commitment to safeguarding users. It stands as one of the industry’s most significant self-insured reserves, enhancing user trust by providing an extra security layer. This fund is designed to protect digital assets against various risks, including cyber attacks, fraudulent activities, and significant market fluctuations.

Operating on a self-sustaining model, Bitget’s Protection Fund offers flexible and swift protective measures unrestricted from external influences. Its autonomy allows for the immediate allocation of resources to secure user assets during security breaches, market unrest, or other pertinent incidents. This self-reliant strategy affords Bitget’s clientele robust protection, unfettered by the potential hindrances of external rules, policies, or permissions that might slow response times in urgent scenarios. The fund’s self-sufficient framework is a key asset, providing a notable safety and security benefit to the Bitget user base.

To bolster its resilience and liquidity in the face of external market pressures, the fund includes a varied collection of highly liquid digital currencies, such as BTC, USDT, and USDC. In February, buoyed by market trends and a rise in BTC’s value, Bitget’s Protection Fund experienced consistent growth, culminating in a record-breaking valuation exceeding $543 million on February 28th.

Bitget Protection Fund Valuation Status in February 2024: 

Highest value: $543 million (Feb 28)

Lowest value: $413 million (Feb 4)

Average value: $461 million

Bitget’s commitment to transparency goes beyond the Protection Fund Valuation report. The exchange has consistently offered verifiable Proof of Reserves data, providing users with additional confidence in the security of their assets. Bitget continues to grant users unrestricted access to comprehensive fund information, including publicly available wallet addresses.

For more detailed information, please visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. 

For more information, visit: Website  |  Twitter  |  Telegram  |  LinkedIn  | Discord | Bitget Wallet

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitgets-protection-fund-report-in-feb-2024-302079640.html

SOURCE Bitget

