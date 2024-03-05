Bitget’s Protection Fund Report in Feb 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, unveiled its February 2024 Protection Fund Valuation Report. According to the report, the fund recorded its highest average monthly valuation, surpassing 461 million, and peaked at an unprecedented 543 million on February 28th. This highlights Bitget’s dedication to safeguarding its users.

Within the cryptocurrency realm, Bitget’s Protection Fund is recognized for its substantial commitment to safeguarding users. It stands as one of the industry’s most significant self-insured reserves, enhancing user trust by providing an extra security layer. This fund is designed to protect digital assets against various risks, including cyber attacks, fraudulent activities, and significant market fluctuations.

Operating on a self-sustaining model, Bitget’s Protection Fund offers flexible and swift protective measures unrestricted from external influences. Its autonomy allows for the immediate allocation of resources to secure user assets during security breaches, market unrest, or other pertinent incidents. This self-reliant strategy affords Bitget’s clientele robust protection, unfettered by the potential hindrances of external rules, policies, or permissions that might slow response times in urgent scenarios. The fund’s self-sufficient framework is a key asset, providing a notable safety and security benefit to the Bitget user base.

To bolster its resilience and liquidity in the face of external market pressures, the fund includes a varied collection of highly liquid digital currencies, such as BTC, USDT, and USDC. In February, buoyed by market trends and a rise in BTC’s value, Bitget’s Protection Fund experienced consistent growth, culminating in a record-breaking valuation exceeding $543 million on February 28th.

Bitget Protection Fund Valuation Status in February 2024:

Highest value: $543 million (Feb 28)

Lowest value: $413 million (Feb 4)

Average value: $461 million

Bitget’s commitment to transparency goes beyond the Protection Fund Valuation report. The exchange has consistently offered verifiable Proof of Reserves data, providing users with additional confidence in the security of their assets. Bitget continues to grant users unrestricted access to comprehensive fund information, including publicly available wallet addresses.

For more detailed information, please visit here.

