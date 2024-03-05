AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

ATM Capability Through System-to-System Integration

PRNewswire March 5, 2024

HERNDON, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Metron Aviation, a global leader in software solutions for Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) systems, will exhibit at the Airspace World 2024 show in Geneva, Switzerland.

Metron Aviation Logo

On Wednesday March 20, 2024, during Airspace World 2024 Metron Aviation will present a panel on – Enhanced ATM Capability Through System-to-System Integration. This panel of industry experts representing different aspects of ATM will gather to discuss the benefits and capability extension that can be realized through greater system integration. 

Metron Aviation is honored and excited to present this outstanding group of industry experts:

  • Brett Fujisaki, Vice President Sales & Business Development – Metron Aviation
  • Juan M. Gomez, CEO – Synaptic Aviation
  • Fredrik Lindblom, Vice President, Head of Saab Thailand & Sales Director Region Asia – Saab Group
  • Adam Stark, Senior Product Manager, Solutions Specialist – SITA
  • Christopher Devlin, Director of Product Management – Aireon
  • Moderator: Javier Alejandro Vanegas, Region Director Latin America & Caribbean Affairs – CANSO

During the tradeshow, between March 19-21, 2024, Metron Aviation invites attendees to visit Stand #J08 in Geneva to learn more about their ATM and ATFM solutions and options for onsite deployment or cloud solution delivery models.

In addition, Metron Aviation will showcase its Harmony System and Post-Operations Evaluation Tool for its primary stakeholders — airlines, airports, and air navigation service providers. Metron Aviation’s smart software enables its users to better manage the efficient use of their airspace and airport capacities while also meeting their environmental goals and mitigating impact on our ecosystem.

About Metron Aviation
Metron Aviation is a global leader in aviation software development for air navigation service providers, airlines, airports, and the U.S. Federal government. Our technical software is implemented via onsite deployment or cloud solutions in support of our primary focus — to be the global brand that delivers excellent services in the aviation industry and inspires customers through an exceptional experience.

For details, visit www.metronaviation.com

Contact: events@metronaviation.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atm-capability-through-system-to-system-integration-302079021.html

SOURCE Metron Aviation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.