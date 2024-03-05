CFGI Announces Appointment of Jay Clayton to Board of Directors

BOSTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CFGI, a leading global accounting and business advisory firm and a portfolio company of Carlyle and CVC Capital Partners, is pleased to announce the addition of Walter “Jay” Clayton as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Clayton, who served as the 32nd Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 2017 to 2020, currently holds the position of Senior Policy Advisor and Of Counsel at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.

In his new role on the Board, Mr. Clayton’s extensive expertise in navigating regulatory landscapes and insights into complex financial markets will be a valuable asset to CFGI and its clients. Co-CEOs Shane Caiazzo and Nicholas Nardone express their enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled and honored to welcome Jay to our Board. His distinguished experience is unique and perfectly aligns with the CFGI mission. We look forward to working with Jay as we continue to build on our 23-year history and CFGI’s global leadership position.”

Mr. Clayton commented, “I have been following the work of CFGI and am impressed with what they offer the business community. The demand for experienced, independent advisors who can bring global scale and capability will only increase – and CFGI has a proven track record across regulatory, compliance, and business improvement frameworks. I look forward to working with Nick, Shane, and the CFGI Board of Directors.”

During his tenure as the Chairman of the SEC, Mr. Clayton demonstrated a steadfast commitment to retail investors and modernizing financial market regulation by enhancing transparency and facilitating access to capital. His proactive leadership in key coordinating bodies, including the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets and the Financial Stability Board, highlights his role in shaping financial policies. Before his government service, Mr. Clayton amassed over two decades of expertise at Sullivan & Cromwell, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets offerings, and matters involving securities and banking regulators.

Mr. Clayton also holds the position of Independent Chair of the Board of Directors of Apollo Global Management Inc., serves on the Board of Directors for American Express, is an Adjunct Professor at the Wharton Business School and the Carey Law School at the University of Pennsylvania, and is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s Systemic Resolution Advisory Committee.

An alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania, Mr. Clayton holds a B.S. in Engineering and earned a B.A. and M.A. in Economics from the University of Cambridge. He further pursued his legal education at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, obtaining a J.D. His extensive background, diverse roles, and wealth of experience make him a valuable addition to CFGI’s dynamic and forward-thinking Board of Directors.

About CFGI: CFGI, a portfolio company of Carlyle and CVC Capital Partners, is a leading global accounting and business advisory firm. We partner with our clients on their most important regulatory, transaction, and business improvement initiatives. Our team of over 1000 former Big 4 professionals brings expertise across technical accounting, capital markets, tax, valuation, ESG, transaction advisory, restructuring, and technology solutions — all delivered with an independent and roll-up-the-sleeves approach. CFGI was founded in 2000 and serves thousands of global clients across 19 offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions.

