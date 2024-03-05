AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BingX Introduces First-of-its-Kind Team-up Deposit to Enhance the Wealth Portfolio

PRNewswire March 6, 2024

VILNIUS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, the world leading cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled its latest initiative, the Team-up Deposit, aimed at enhancing financial collaboration and maximizing investment returns. This pioneering feature encourages connectivity within the BingX community, fostering a collective approach to crypto investment inspired by the concept of social trading. As the first and largest crypto copy trading platform, BingX continues to innovate and redefine the standards of collaborative investment practices.

The mechanics are simple yet innovative – BingX offers its users a 7-day deposit product with guaranteed principal and an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 18.5%. Upon successful subscription, BingX users can extend invitations to friends, forming teams and unlocking doubled annualized returns. The first 200 teams, encompassing a total of 400 participants, will each receive additional trial funds. Notably, if a participant registers as a new user through the team-up page during the event, exclusive trial funds will be distributed to both team members. At maturity, the principal and interest are automatically redeemed to the participant’s funding account, ensuring a streamlined and hassle-free investment experience.

At maturity, the principal and interest are automatically redeemed to the participant’s funding account, ensuring a streamlined and hassle-free experience. BingX’s Team-up Deposit isn’t just an investment avenue; it’s a collective journey towards mutual financial success, reinforcing BingX’s commitment to innovative and collaborative wealth management solutions.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented on the launch: “Team-up Deposit epitomizes BingX’s unwavering commitment to exploring the synergies of blockchain technology and traditional finance. Evolving from our earlier breakthrough in social trading, this new product underscores our dedication to pioneering diversified financial solutions. At BingX, we remain resolute in our mission to empower traders through continuous innovation, striving to be the gateway into the dynamic realm of crypto.”

In anticipation of its approaching 6th-anniversary celebration in May, BingX has plans to unveil a series of innovative and appealing products and services in the coming months. Team-up Deposit is just the beginning of an exciting journey towards a more enriched and collaborative wealth management experience.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC’s principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bingx-introduces-first-of-its-kind-team-up-deposit-to-enhance-the-wealth-portfolio-302079746.html

SOURCE BingX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.