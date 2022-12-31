Antengene to Present Four Preclinical Abstracts at AACR 2024, Highlighting Focus on Cancer Immunology, Targeted Agents and Novel Technology Platforms

The first preclinical abstract on ATG-O42 (MTAP null -selective small molecule PRMT5 inhibitor) as well as the latest data on the proprietary T cell engager platform, AnTenGager TM , and ATG-102 (LILRB4 x CD3 T cell engager).

The first view of ATG-022 (Claudin 18.2 ADC) companion diagnostic.

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene“, SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for cancer, today announced that four preclinical abstracts have been selected as poster presentations at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR 2024), taking place from April 5th to April 10th at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, the United States.

“The promising data we are about to present at this year’s AACR Annual Meeting underscore Antengene’s ongoing focus on the innovation of oncology drugs, our strong in-house expertise in developing antibody and small molecule therapies and impressive platform innovations,” said Dr. Bing Hou, Antengene’s Head of Discovery Science & Translational Medicine. “Tumor selective epigenetic inhibitors is one of the areas of focus for Antengene. At the meeting, we will present the first data from our MTAPnull-selective PRMT5 inhibitor program and the first candidate from our companion diagnostic program, a CDx to support our novel Claudin 18.2 ADC, ATG-022. In addition, we are keenly interested in T cell engagers and look forward to presenting results on Antengene’s unique AnTenGager™ platform and one of our first lead programs targeting LILRB4 for Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML). Building on those promising results, we will forge ahead with our innovative work for the benefit of more cancer patients around the world.”

Details of the posters:

ATG-042 (MTAPnull-selective PRMT5 Inhibitor)

Title: Preclinical characterization of ATG-042, a novel MTAPnull-selective PRMT5 inhibitor

Abstract: 4592

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: HDAC and Methyltransferase Inhibitors

Date: April 9, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM (Pacific Time)

12:00 AM – 3:30 AM, April 10, 2024 (Beijing Time)

Location: Poster Section 24

Companion Diagnostic Antibody for ATG-022 (Claudin 18.2 ADC)

Title: Development of a novel companion diagnostic immunohistochemistry antibody for Claudin 18.2-targeted therapies

Abstract: 1032

Session Category: Clinical Research

Session Title: Diagnostic Biomarkers 1

Date: April 7, 2024

Time: 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM (Pacific Time)

4:30 AM – 8:00 AM, April 8, 2024 (Beijing Time)

Location: Poster Section 42

AnTenGagerTM Platform

Title: AnTenGagerTM, a novel “2+1” T cell engager platform, enables conditional T cell activation with reduced risk of CRS

Abstract: 6343

Session Category: Clinical Research

Session Title: Antibodies 2

Date: April 9, 2024

Time: 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM (Pacific Time)

4:30 AM – 8:00 AM, April 10, 2024 (Beijing Time)

Location: Poster Section 41

ATG-102 (LILRB4 x CD3 T Cell Engager)

Title: ATG-102, a novel LILRB4 x CD3 T cell engager, targeting two non-overlapping epitopes of LILRB4, for the treatment of monocytic AML

Abstract: 2372

Session Category: Clinical Research

Session Title: Antibodies 1

Date: April 8, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM (Pacific Time)

12:00 AM – 3:30 AM, April 9, 2024 (Beijing Time)

Location: Poster Section 38

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene”, SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of “Treating Patients Beyond Borders”.

Since 2017, Antengene has built a pipeline of 9 oncology assets at various stages going from clinical to commercial, including 6 with global rights, and 3 with rights for the APAC region. To date, Antengene has obtained 29 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted 10 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

